If you ask many locals what our biggest issue is they will say it is the homeless situation. That’s why we need a county commissioner who understands the homeless situation. In commission meetings Commissioner Patti Adair has tried to convince the public that our homeless problem is people coming from other places.
In a meeting on July 14, 2021, Commissioner Adair said, “Some medical person gave a homeless person some water and she asked where she was from and she said she was from Pennsylvania. When asked, ‘Why are you here in Oregon,’ she said because you can get all your services and all the drugs you want.” On May 11, 2021, Commission Adair said, “But we just passed Measure 110 into the state and who’s that going to bring and is that going to make the problem bigger than we already have? Sheriff Nelson talked about someone from Chicago who took a bus into Oregon because he’ll get a lot of services in Oregon.”
The truth is that our homeless are not primarily from elsewhere. In the last homeless, count 84% of the homeless last had housing here in Deschutes County. We need someone who understands the homeless issue.
Morgan Schmidt has organized places for the homeless to come when it was too cold, too hot or too smoky. She sat and listened to the people there to better understand what they needed. We need a commissioner that doesn’t just throw out statements, but who does her homework and understands. That person is Morgan Schmidt and that’s why you need to vote for her.
— Aelea Christofferson, Bend
Questions to ask candidates
The question posed by Lee Hicks in a guest column in a recent Bulletin should be considered by the voters when they go to the polls. He suggested that candidates be asked if they acknowledged that the election was legitimate and that election denial is bad for the country.
I have another question voters should consider asking the candidates. My question is as follows, are the policies that you ascribe to going to help the people in our community who need help the most, or are your policies going to harm these people?
What about helping the homeless individual who sleeps on the doorstep of an abandoned property?
What about helping the minimum wage worker who spends 80% of his/her monthly income on rent with little left over to buy food for their family?
What about the single parent who wants to work but can’t because he/she can’t afford to pay for child care?
What about the parent who is afraid to send their children to school because the gun lobby controls the state legislatures and refuses to pass gun safety laws?
What about the teenager who finds herself pregnant and is forced by some states to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term and is considering suicide as a viable option?
What about the teachers who face classrooms where every seat is filled and there are few resources available to provide for the students’ needs?
What about the farmer whose crops are dying in the field because there isn’t enough water to keep them alive?
The corporation that pays nearly zero taxes and pays their CEOs 200 to 300 times what the average worker makes doesn’t need your help. How about a little equity and fairness on the playing field?
Please study your Voters Guide carefully before filling out your ballot.
— Daniel Ramberg, Camp Sherman
Provide more housing help
There has been considerable bragging in this campaign about the many positive steps and accomplishments that this city and especially this council has achieved in the area of affordable housing. So, why can’t I find a comparable city of Bend website that could serve the cause of helping those that are having trouble finding affordable housing, be it to own or rent?
“Me thinks” that current mayoral candidate, Melanie Kebler, has over-stated how much this council and her, have accomplished in this very critical area.
