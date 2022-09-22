Typewriter

If you ask many locals what our biggest issue is they will say it is the homeless situation. That’s why we need a county commissioner who understands the homeless situation. In commission meetings Commissioner Patti Adair has tried to convince the public that our homeless problem is people coming from other places.

In a meeting on July 14, 2021, Commissioner Adair said, “Some medical person gave a homeless person some water and she asked where she was from and she said she was from Pennsylvania. When asked, ‘Why are you here in Oregon,’ she said because you can get all your services and all the drugs you want.” On May 11, 2021, Commission Adair said, “But we just passed Measure 110 into the state and who’s that going to bring and is that going to make the problem bigger than we already have? Sheriff Nelson talked about someone from Chicago who took a bus into Oregon because he’ll get a lot of services in Oregon.”

