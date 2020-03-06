Mark Twain once said, “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it.”
In Oregon today, everybody talks about climate change, but Republicans don’t do anything about it.
Republican senators walked out last year to prevent a quorum, thus killing a cap-and-trade bill that the majority of Oregonians wanted. They blatantly violated their constitutional obligations. This year, they did the same thing. They began their stall first by saying that they needed more time to study the bill, basically the same bill that they had a year to look at.
Then, they squeezed more concessions from the bill’s sponsors.
Then, they said that the bill wasn’t going to make much difference in the big picture and so wasn’t worth the inconvenience.
Then, they said the bill was being crammed down their throats. That’s the way democracy works. Majority rule.
Then, they said gas prices would spike, ignoring the fact that gas prices didn’t change much at all in California after that state passed a similar, cap-and-trade bill. In fact, California‘s economy didn’t blink.
And then, they walked out. That was the plan the whole time. The rest was theater. They never negotiated in good faith.
Don’t try to argue with Oregon Republicans with facts and logic. Their arrogance, cynicism and disregard for the facts and for the democratic process are stunning.
So what can we do?
We vote them out of office. Get rid of them. They are on the wrong side of history.
— Dick Linford, Bend
In regards to the March 1 editorial about the homeless camps in Juniper Ridge: Maybe Bend wouldn’t have a homeless problem if the city and private social service agencies weren’t handing out free stuff to these homeless.
And since these people are getting all the free goods and services, what incentive do they have to try to improve their lot in life?
And the city removed 80,000 pounds of trash, that’s 40 tons, back in November?
And it’s expected to be worse this time?
Why can’t the homeless at least bag up their trash so it doesn’t litter the landscape and blow all over everywhere when a decent wind comes up, as it often does around here?
Dare I suggest that the homeless are homeless because they want to be?
Because they want to live a life free of responsibility?
Because they don’t want to have to make rent payments or pay utility bills or buy groceries?
No, I wouldn’t dare to suggest such a thing.
Someone might label me as callous and uncaring.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
The Bend-La Pine School District requested public input on the naming of the new high school under construction in southeast Bend.
Bend Heroes Foundation and many others requested it be named as the Robert D. Maxwell High School.
Now the district has ignored the public’s overwhelming request in favor of names that have questionable value inspiring students to aim high.
Naming the school for Mr. Maxwell not only as a WWII Medal of Honor recipient, a humble man who overcame poverty but also a gifted 32-year educator who taught automotive technology at Bend High School, Central Oregon Community College and Lane Community College.
In 1970, Mr. Maxwell was named one of 5,000 outstanding educators in America.
Even in his later years, Mr. Maxwell could be found in classrooms inspiring students to do their best at academics and serve their community.
As a Bend Senior High School Distinguished Alumnus, he introduced the Medal of Honor Foundation’s Character Development Program — teaching the application of courage, commitment, sacrifice, patriotism, integrity and citizenship in everyday life.
Bend High’s distinguished alumni includes the medical community, teachers, economists, entrepreneurs and other veterans with plaques in prominent display for students to study as role models.
The school district has missed a great opportunity to inspire students and honor one of its own.
Naming the new school for Mr. Maxwell will have far more meaning to students and perhaps faculty than the names under consideration.
The district should waive the five-year criteria and name the new high school for Mr. Maxwell who has inspired students throughout Central Oregon and beyond for many decades.
— Dick Tobiason, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.