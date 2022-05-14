You know you have an honest judge when he or she stands up to the woke mob and suffer the consequences. Many watched with horror as our attorney general went after Judge Vance Day because he stood up for his beliefs. But, thank God, Judge Day stood his ground — and he won!
States like Oregon need to return to the Rule of Law. We’re losing the desirability of our once great state, and populations are fleeing from the crime and destruction in urban areas. Too many voters don’t even look at “down ballot” candidates, not realizing the important roles they may play. Incumbents end up entrenched, but often no longer serving their constituent’s needs. Oregon urgently needs a judge with Vance Day’s experience, courage and constitutional perspective on the Oregon Court of Appeals. Please cast your ballot for Vance Day.
— Mary Jacob, Government Camp
I am a very concerned resident of the Hidden Hills neighborhood in SE Bend, due to the proposal of having a gas station on the land at Murphy Road and Brosterhous (potentially 9 pumps with 18 hoses) and a drive-thru restaurant among other businesses.
There is great outrage in our neighborhood that we could be exposed to a significant increase in automobile traffic, toxic fumes and potential crime. Additionally, this lot is across from Jewell Elementary School, where student pedestrians and bicyclists would be adversely impacted by the additional traffic this gas station would likely bring, particularly since we understand school bus service will be discontinued from The Pines neighborhood off Brosterhous.
I purchased my home knowing there might eventually be a coffee shop, small market, food cart area or other small business on this lot. A large gas station does not fit in our neighborhood, and it is not wanted.
I moved my family back to Bend from Seattle after the tough past two years. We purposefully looked for a nice, quiet neighborhood, away from some of the busier hubs. We knew SE Bend was growing, and that was appealing, but we just moved away from strip mall central and saw the negative impacts that cheap restaurants and gas stations bring to an area. Our neighborhood is just that, a neighborhood. We are not in a highly trafficked area. There is no real need for a gas station here, as there are two huge stations a few roundabouts away, on Third. And from there, a bit further north, is the large Fred Meyer station. Having this type of business in this particular neighborhood does not seem needed, necessary nor wanted. And again, it is part of the reason we left the busy, dirty Seattle area for a cleaner, quieter Bend.
Please let me know how we can prevent this from happening.
— Jason Nowlin, Bend
A little good news during what feels like a perpetually grim news cycle: This weekend, North America celebrated World Migratory Bird Day. During this magical time of year, nearly 4 million birds fly through Oregon during spring migration. At times, there are so many birds flying over our state that the National Weather Service is able to pick them up on radar! It’s truly an incredible natural phenomenon to behold.
You may have heard of ways to help our feathered friends as they complete their epic journeys, like turning off any unnecessary outdoor lights at night. Another, perhaps more important, way we can help is by ensuring that birds have access to abundant healthy habitat across Oregon.
Although some birds are extreme endurance athletes, able to fly thousands of miles in one push, many bird species need to make occasional stops to rest and refuel.
This is one reason why I’m hoping to see Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley’s bill, the River Democracy Act, passed this year. It will protect a wide variety of public rivers and streams across Oregon that provide habitat for birds and many other critters, large and small.
The land and forests along the water’s edge are some of the highest “bang for your buck” areas for protection — according to the Bureau of Land Management, some 80% of species will depend on these streamside habitats at some point in their lifetime. Passing the River Democracy Act will be great for birds, and people, too!
— Jamie Dawson, Bend
