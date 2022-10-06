Typewriter

Editor's Note

Dear Community. I am writing to you today to encourage you to support Oliver Tatom for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 1 with your vote for him in November. He can represent himself far better than I can and you can learn more about him online, but my personal perspective, after hearing him speak clearly to the issues facing Deschutes County today, is that, as a father raising his family here, he wants to make the future Deschutes County a place where his own children, when grown, would also want to live and thrive. As an RN, he understands how the lack of affordable housing here is challenging the local health care industry to find enough trained staff to protect the health of everyone who lives here simply because those potential health care workers cannot afford to live here. To build new schools surrounded by housing developments without any nearby grocery stores or other true neighborhood amenities is hardly the way to build a sustainable or livable community where people can actually walk to the corner store, etc., as opposed to having to get in their car to add to the traffic problems we are already experiencing.

Help support a solution to the local affordable housing problem, and help solve other issues as well, with your vote for Oliver Tatom in November. Vote Oliver Tatom for Deschutes County Position 1, and please also support him in whatever other way you can. A vibrant and thriving community depends on it.

