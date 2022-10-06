Dear Community. I am writing to you today to encourage you to support Oliver Tatom for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 1 with your vote for him in November. He can represent himself far better than I can and you can learn more about him online, but my personal perspective, after hearing him speak clearly to the issues facing Deschutes County today, is that, as a father raising his family here, he wants to make the future Deschutes County a place where his own children, when grown, would also want to live and thrive. As an RN, he understands how the lack of affordable housing here is challenging the local health care industry to find enough trained staff to protect the health of everyone who lives here simply because those potential health care workers cannot afford to live here. To build new schools surrounded by housing developments without any nearby grocery stores or other true neighborhood amenities is hardly the way to build a sustainable or livable community where people can actually walk to the corner store, etc., as opposed to having to get in their car to add to the traffic problems we are already experiencing.
Help support a solution to the local affordable housing problem, and help solve other issues as well, with your vote for Oliver Tatom in November. Vote Oliver Tatom for Deschutes County Position 1, and please also support him in whatever other way you can. A vibrant and thriving community depends on it.
— Ivar Shuholm, Bend
Reconsider Worrell Park decision
Of course Deschutes County Commissioners should reconsider (and reverse) the decision to turn the Bill Worrell Wayside into a paved parking lot.
Of the two commissioners to vote for the plan to pave the wayside, Phil Chang is smart enough to realize the shortsightedness of transforming a natural landscape into a parking lot that will be used only about one-third of each day — and on average fewer than five days a week. That’s a horrible exchange rate for the destruction of this piece of nature.
Can I suggest better ways to squeeze more parking spots out of the existing inventory, better ways to use the money earmarked for this horrible idea?
Provide incentives for using transportation that isn’t single-occupant and for alternative means of getting around, such as walking and biking.
Strike a deal with nearby churches to allow parking at their lots. There are at least two large churches — both served by public transit — within about a 2½-mile radius of the county headquarters. Plenty of parking available Monday through Friday at those lots.
Provide incentives for work shifts that aren’t the traditional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “first shift” to reduce demand on existing parking spots.
Destroying the Bill Worrell Wayside for something like parking spaces sounds like something that would happen in the 1950s. Hasn’t our thinking progressed since then? And aren’t we imaginative enough that we don’t have to reflexively respond to a supposed need for more parking by resorting to the nuclear option of exchanging a natural landscape for asphalt?
—Mike Wilson, Bend
What election integrity really means
Say, I’m an Independent, forced to adopt a party so I can vote in Oregon’s primaries. This election cycle has me confused, bamboozled. So, I have a modest proposal for what Republicans are calling “election integrity.”
Election Integrity: If every person, who believes the last election was stolen, is prevented from voting and denied the opportunity to run for any public office, we will have election integrity.
— Robert Currie, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.