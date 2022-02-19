Amid pitched debate on Capitol Hill whether to ban lawmakers from trading stocks, a member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon, has improperly disclosed corporate stock trades in violation of a federal conflicts-of-interest law. According to Politico, Schrader is one of the more active stock traders in Congress. Schrader, who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has made a substantial number of trades this past year in companies that have an interest in the committee’s energy work, including Exxon Mobil, Marathon Oil and Gas, and Conoco Phillips. He sits on a committee that directly oversees the activities of companies that he owns stock in. Schrader has made close to 700 stock trades over the past two years.
Rep. Schrader has received $300,000 in campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry. Only 2.5% of Schrader’s total campaign contributions come from people who live in his district. The vast majority (75%) come from corporate PACs. Schrader, in a guest column last week, tried to convince us that he was a leader on climate change when in fact he in lining his pockets with fossil fuel money. The League of Conservation Voters ranks him among the bottom five Democrats in the House. This is not a person folks from Central Oregon want to represent them in Congress.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner speaks for the people and refuses to take money from PACs. She has my vote.
— Craig Lacy, Bend
Is the wolf policy equitable? We learned that introducing wolves to Yellowstone destroyed up to 80% of the elk population. Following that, we are now encouraging the destruction of peoples’ food and their cultural existence by further encouraging wolves. Indigenous peoples’ treaties have hunting rights. The proliferation of wolves can vitiate these rights and we need not take responsibility for what we have done. Indigenous peoples’ culture and religion and the hunt intertwine, as well as access to the health benefits of this nutritious protein.
Rural people with little money who have supplemented their diets and bonded in other ways around the hunt see the ending of this viable and healthy activity. Is the experience of the individual who is eating a piece of jerky they made, the same psychologically, as the individual who is going to pick up their government cheese? Is there going to be a difference psychologically in independence and self satisfaction?
The ability to survive and shoot straight, skills of an unmonied rural people, have made us the people who fight your wars for you. Our military is composed of all skin colors of rural people without much money. By feeding this food source to the wolves, access to the skills that made us valuable soldiers is being lost.
The wolf policy is elitist, and the damage that it causes is suffered by the people who live on the frontiers and in the forest, indigenous, and other unmoneyed people. That is not equitable.
— Katy Nelson, John Day
Although Gov . Brown has announced that the mask mandate ends for schools March 31, and the school district has announced they will make masks optional, there is no guarantee that the mandate will be dropped for the kids in the Bend-La Pine Schools.
My family met with Superintendent Steve Cook for an hour meeting, discussing at great detail the lack of scientific support for the continued mask mandate in the age of omicron for another 1½ months to the arbitrary date of March 31, the miserable conditions for our kids at school with the masks, the lack of effectiveness of cloth masks on kids in the Omicron-age, and the hypocrisy of adults making kids mask up for a single additional day while the adults move on with life. And after watching the Super Bowl audience, it is clear that few people really believe the masks are needed anymore.
Dr. Cook gave zero scientific/medical reason why the mandate should continue for another 1½ months, only that he did not want to cause problems and could lose his job if he broke the law.
We never suggested he break any law. My family suggested that Dr. Cook work with other district superintendents from throughout Oregon to push Kate Brown and Colt Gill of the Oregon Department of Education to immediately drop the mask mandate.
We reminded Dr. Cook that his predecessor, Lora Nordquist and our school board deserve credit in working with other districts last year to push for the end of distance learning, getting our kids back in class. That was real leadership. Dr. Cook and our school board can again be leaders and help our kids, but they need parents to encourage them.
— Greg Moore, Bend
