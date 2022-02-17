I just finished reading Kurt Schrader’s guest column “Oregon needs climate action now”. While I agree with Congressman Schrader that Congress must come together to deliver a transformational climate bill in 2022, I find it a bit galling that he portrays himself as a leader in the fight against climate change. Congressman Schrader talks a good game but his voting record on environmental legislation is spotty at best.
Congressman Schrader did vote in favor of the Build Back Better Act (BBB) in November 2021 after receiving hundreds of angry messages from his constituents, but earlier he voted in committee against one of the most essential emission reduction policies in the BBB, the Clean Electricity Performance Program. Last year Congressman Schrader also co-sponsored HR 4153 which would delay the Biden Administration’s goal of achieving 80% clean energy by 20 years (from 2030 to 2050).
Congressman Schrader fails to mention in his column that he voted to drastically cut funding for clean energy programs in 2018 (HR 5895) and that he was one of only 7 House Democrats to vote against HR 7608, a major pro-environment funding package in 2020. He also fails to mention the $311,000 that he’s received from oil & gas industry companies including Koch Industries, Valero, and Duke Energy. The League of Conservation Voters has ranked Congressman Schrader in the bottom five of all House Democrats for a reason. We need real leaders in the fight against climate change. This May I will be voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
— Adrian Jones, Bend
Aesthetics or green energy?
A recent editorial “New Bend housing versus historical preservation” mentioned a triplex being considered in Bend’s historic district. The editorial stated that city staff suggested moving solar panels on the triplex from south-facing to north-facing to be less noticeable even though south-facing is best for solar energy. Aesthetics or green energy? I for one say green energy.
In 2016 my wife and I built a “net zero” home using solar panels in Bend and I’m somewhat surprised solar panels aren’t more prevalent. Central Oregon receives plenty of sunshine and that along with the outdoor lifestyle are major reasons people want to live here. This is the land of climate change believers and environmentalists. There is lots of talk about fewer vehicles and more bikes, yet multi-million dollar homes are being constructed and very few are taking advantage of the abundance of sunshine. Bend should be a leader in solar energy usage. Why doesn’t the city emphasis the use of solar energy?
— Joe Craig, Bend
McLeod-Skinner is the one you can trust to deliver
As a natural resource professional with over 30 years of experience in environmental policy, I looked in disbelief at the headline of Rep Kurt Schrader’s Guest Column: “Oregon Needs Climate Action Now”. Schrader trying to sell himself as our environment champion on Capitol Hill flies in the face of his record. He has voted repeatedly to cut funding for clean energy programs, eliminate protections from carbon emissions, and allow drilling on public lands. The League of Conservation Voters knows it too: They rate him as the Democrat with the 5th worst record in the House.
Schrader taking credit for Build Back Better is like an Olympian celebrating winning a Bronze after tripping up his teammate who would have won the Gold. He first voted no on BBB, and only voted yes after the part about eliminating carbon emissions was removed. Perhaps it is not a coincidence that he has accepted over $300,000 in campaign contributions from the oil & gas industry.
In contrast, his opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner is a natural resource policy expert who does not accept oil & gas industry money. While Schrader was living in his Maryland home, Jamie was in Oregon, helping and leading the people devastated by the southwest Oregon wildfires. Jamie understands we need policies and incentives to minimize carbon emissions and to effectively respond to disasters. If you want a representative who we can trust and who delivers results, vote for Jamie in May.
— Monica Tomosy, Sisters
