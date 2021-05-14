Vote for Lopez-Dauenhauer, Imel, Henton and Haffner
Karl Marx theorized that the working class would ultimately revolt from the oppression of the capitalists and would result in worldwide communism. That didn’t happen, but the need for class conflict remained. Racial tensions substitute perfectly for economic oppression. Thus was engendered the critical race theory wherein everyone is either racially oppressed or the oppressor. It teaches racial hatred under the auspices of “diversity and inclusion.” If allowed to continue, this garbage will ultimately destroy America. “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
Oregon is ranked 44 of 50 in education results! How disgraceful! Are our children such poor intellectual material?
Let’s give the teachers the benefit of the doubt. If it’s not the quality of the teaching, or the quality of the students then it has to be the curriculum and dedicated resources. We cannot afford to dedicate any education resources to further a political agenda. Even for those who approve of the agenda, the failure to execute the core responsibility of our schools should be obvious.
We need a school board dedicated to educating our kids in “reading, ’riting and ’rithmatic,” as well as science, history, civics and the arts. Few of us attend board meetings. We do not know its intimate workings. But we all can see the results.
If you’re happy with those results, then you should vote for the incumbents. But if you think we need a change of direction, then you must vote for Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer, Wendy Imel, Gregg Henton, and Jon Haffner.
— Arthur Brock, Bend
Lies and propaganda
Thanks to a combination of the pandemic and January’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, I have recently read books I would have never considered reading a few years ago. One of the most enlightening is William L. Shirer’s “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.”
Published in 1960 by an American reporter who had covered Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist party in the 1930s and Germany’s subsequent destruction in World War II, it was avidly read by Americans who had experienced those horrific times.
The book detailed Hitler’s rise to power built on a framework of lies fed by a steady diet of propaganda. For over a generation, facts detailed in this book helped prevent it from happening here in the United States. But how quickly we forget!
Today few Americans find time to read newspapers, let alone 1,200-plus -page history books. Lies that were called propaganda in Hitler’s Germany now consist of unsubstantiated short tweets and posts that go unchallenged. They expand into ever bigger lies — like the one currently convincing 55% of Republicans to believe Trump lost the 2020 election because of illegal voting or election rigging.
Even though Cliff Bentz, our local congressional representative, was there when fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed congress, he proudly voted Liz Cheney out of her leadership position in the Republican Party for her willingness to stand up against Trump’s propaganda.
Bentz’s current support of Trump echoes Hitler’s rise to power and is a sad reminder of the challenges to American democracy.
— Jonathan Stewart, Bend
Not evil, nor perfect
Black lives matter but not at the expense of other lives.
Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that involved taking the high road.
We as a nation must continue along that path. We must get to know each other on a first -name basis. Get to the point where we celebrate each other’s skin color and ethnic cultures. We must incorporate them into our American Dream.
Look, laws are written on paper, but our behavior as a nation is what has been proof over the centuries of this great experiment, that we are the beacon of hope for many in the world. Paper alone could not stop wrong, only the moral temerity of a just society can keep justice alive. We in America are not evil in our intent, neither are we perfect. I have a dream that we get better at empathizing every day. God bless America.
— Eric S. Clayton, Prineville
