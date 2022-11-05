Typewriter

Election attack ads, while nothing new in our history, have increasingly appalled and disgusted me as they sink to new levels of malicious untruths. Case in point, ads against a candidate I know to be an upstanding, caring, involved community member, Jamie McLeod Skinner. Attack ad untruths in this case, that need to be debunked include:

Jamie is not a California carpetbagger as portrayed in attack ads. Her Oregon roots run deep; from graduating high school in Ashland, to achieving her law degree at U of O, and living and raising a family near Bend.

