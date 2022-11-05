Election attack ads, while nothing new in our history, have increasingly appalled and disgusted me as they sink to new levels of malicious untruths. Case in point, ads against a candidate I know to be an upstanding, caring, involved community member, Jamie McLeod Skinner. Attack ad untruths in this case, that need to be debunked include:
Jamie is not a California carpetbagger as portrayed in attack ads. Her Oregon roots run deep; from graduating high school in Ashland, to achieving her law degree at U of O, and living and raising a family near Bend.
Jamie does not support defunding the police and never has. She has a proven track record of support for the police and does support better communication between the public and police departments.
Jamie also is a friend to ranchers and farmers alike, spending countless hours hearing their concerns and supporting programs to assist alleviate issues like drought.
The viciousness and lies spread by attack ads should be rejected by voters out of hand. They help fuel the out of control hatred and violence that continued to grow in our country. It is critical voters educate themselves on candidates and reject attack ads.
I am also disgusted by the amount of money that flows into campaigns, polluting the airwaves and destroying educational election conversation. The ad agency and media profits from the hate spewing attack ads are at the cost of our failing democracy.
Until the public rejects this type of campaign advertising and demand truthful discourse by candidates, we will continue to get election travesty and a continued crumbling of our precious democracy and country.
Remember, your voice and vote do count. Exercise both.
— Colette Blum-Meister, Bend
The Bulletin endorses Oliver Tatom and Morgan Schmidt for our next county commissioners to join third county Commissioner Phil Chang. The Bulletin acknowledges our state has a problem with one-party-itis, yet they can’t bring themselves to promote any kind of balanced government, instead promoting one side. Does that approach represent Deschutes? Tatom and Schmidt share the same far-left vision as Phil Chang. Anyone who went through COVID knows the policies of Oregon were the most rigid, divisive, and sadly wrecked our economy and set back our students by years. While DeBone and Adair were for common sense measures, others in this state were about fear and lockdowns forever — including their opponents. Tatom specifically opened his campaign extolling the virtues of continued masking. Now, The Bulletin endorses two more candidates not in touch with Central Oregon values and goals. Schmidt stands for expanding Oregon’s Sanctuary state status and was proudly part of the ICE bus obstruction calling local and county law enforcement “colluders” and accusing them of harassing immigrants. Schmidt paints Adair as “extreme” but can point to no extreme policy efforts by Adair. Adair and DeBone are proven leaders in this county. Tatom and Schmidt are social justice warriors who will combine with Phil Chang to make this county look like Portland. If you share a far-left vision, vote Tatom and Schmidt. If you share a common sense, hard-working, solutions-based approach to our county’s key issues of substance abuse, crime, tax policy, land use and homelessness — vote Adair and DeBone.
— Heather Fortune, Terrebonne
Michael Sipe is a businessman and community leader who our family has known for many years. He has 47 years of wide-ranging business expertise. The primary role of our next representative is to foster smart, well considered policies that benefit our state and local communities. Mike will thoughtfully evaluate all legislative matters and bring common sense and business acumen to each measure. As a steward of your tax dollars, he will watch spending like a hawk. He will bring his business experience to the extensive tax and budgetary matters of state business. Mike will focus on improving dismal education outcomes, address the homelessness, addiction and mental health crisis and support public safety, first responders and veterans. Mike has written numerous guest columns outlining, in masterful detail, his position on these and other topics. You can read them on his website: www.avoiceforcentraloregon.com. These articles share his perspectives in a detailed, succinct manner that cannot be adequately articulated in a debate or flyer. I am confident that if you take a few minutes to read them, you will agree that Mike’s views are solid and will bring great benefit to our state. It’s exciting to see a candidate as qualified as Michael Sipe running for office. Please join the Summers family in voting for him for State Representative.
— Matt and Kim Summers are owners of Summers Flooring & Design in Bend
Jamie McLeod-Skinner is my daughter. She is running for the congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5. I am appalled by the recent attacks on her as a person — not facts of the debates, not on her skills. What kind of marketing team creates these ads? Who pays for them? What kind of person gives approval?
I have been an Oregon teacher for nearly 30 years and have, on occasion, seen this type of behavior. It occurs in middle school-aged children with few skill sets necessary to accomplish an intended goal. Because they are insecure, they resort to insults and tantrum like behavior to distract when they have no intellectual comeback. It happens when they have nothing relevant to say.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner is my daughter. I am immensely proud of her past accomplishments, her current efforts, her extensive qualifications and who she is as a whole person.
— Marty Hall, Bend
As a combat veteran, I have served my nation. I continue to serve my local community as a firefighter/EMT. My combined service spans two decades and counting. I am no stranger to trauma and its lasting effects. Our service members, veterans, and first-responders are plagued with PTSD, depression, anxiety and addiction as a result of the sacrifices they have made for others. The VA, and conventional pharmaceutical drugs / treatments are not even touching the 22 veteran suicides per day.
Exhausting all other resources, many of us have turned to psilocybin therapy, because of all the studies showing a positive effect on mental health, and quite frankly because we’re running out of options. It has changed my life for the better and has even saved many lives of others that I know personally. This medicine needs to be available to anyone facing mental health disorders, especially those resulting from trauma, which lets face it, most of us have to one degree or another.
Those who lump psilocybin in with fentanyl, meth, heroin, etc., are uneducated and simply making a grave mistake. Psilocybin is a non-addictive plant medicine that heals mental health disorders, while the others cause more addiction and health problems.
So if you really want to support our veterans and first responders, and as equally important help everyone else struggling in Deschutes County, then help give us access to this healing medicine and Vote NO on the psilocybin ban.
— Jeff Smith, Terrebonne
The Bulletin published a recent article regarding our system for electing governors and legislators.
One issue not addressed in that article was the outsized influence of millionaires contributing to Oregon’s candidates for governor.
How does my vote count when millionaire Phil Knight, former CEO of Nike, is entitled to give millions of dollars to his preferred gubernatorial candidate? Why doesn’t Oregon have a system that limits the amount of money one person can give to a political campaign?
I’m not rich like Phil Knight but my vote should not be diminished by his enormous campaign contributions.
I vote, but with the system we have I feel that my vote doesn’t count.
— Kathleen Harrington, Bend
With an important election just around the corner, many friends and neighbors have asked me what I know about Mike Riley, a Bend City Council candidate. I’ve been thrilled to share my opinion, and I thought it would be important to share it here as well. I believe Mike is uniquely qualified and a perfect choice for the position. As a longtime Bend resident, I’ve known Mike for over 20+ years and watched him support community in every step he has made in his career, and as an engaged parent living in our shifting, evolving city. Not only is he familiar with our community, Mike brings real experience to the big issues we face, including ideas on how to sustainably grow and protect livability. He has worked tirelessly on supporting a transportation system that is safe for all, especially those who cannot afford a car or who are struggling with homelessness.
Importantly, Mike has true and proven integrity. And he truly listens. I believe this collaborative mindset has given him deep and wide perspectives he’ll turn to when crafting solutions that will work for our whole community. This is just the kind of thoughtful leadership we need!
Please vote by Nov. 8 — and vote for Mike Riley for Bend City Council.
— Georell Bracelin, Bend
Dark money mega-donors are jamming our democracy, putting forth ads that lie and mislead. One says, “McLeod-Skinner Attacked Police Praised Rioters,” citing Facebook posts. But the truth is more complicated. McLeod-Skinner was explaining the reaction of people to the truth that police murdered Black people, later proved by Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction. McLeod-Skinner, like Senator Wyden, celebrated the withdrawal of federal officers from Portland after Chad Wolf, illegally named the Acting DHS Secretary, sent them there. An article in The Washington Post recently documented the work of dark-money-funded ads in disseminating lies and half-truths. (Key feature of GOP midterm ads: Half-Truths and Misleading Claims.)
But you can protect yourself by doing some simple and fun detective work. The last image of each ad has information at the bottom about who paid for and produced that ad. You’ll love channeling Agatha Christie through November 8!
Using “Open Secrets” (www.opensecrets.org), we traced to 3 out-of-state corporate political action campaigns (PACs), “Defending Mainstreet,” “Winning for Women,” and “Congressional Leadership Fund.” The names of the plutocrats funding these ads can be found by typing in the PAC names and clicking on the “Donors” button: Timothy Mellon, Miriam Adelson, Charles Schwab. None is a voter living in Congressional District 5.
Voters, do your part. Show the dark money dirty tricksters that they can’t purchase this seat in the House. Vote for Jamie.
— Mary Chaffin, Sisters
