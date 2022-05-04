You’ve undoubtedly been assaulted by Kurt Schrader’s TV ads every five minutes during the news hour, as well as his mail brochures and even online ads that pop up constantly. Do you ever wonder where the money comes from to pay for all these? Look no further than Big Pharma, Big oil and gas, and others who have bought his vote.
Schrader has taken $650,000 from Big Pharma and $300,000 from oil and gas, becoming very wealthy doing their bidding while ignoring the needs of his constituents.
This is his voting record: He voted against lowering prescription drug prices, voted against stimulus checks, voted against climate action and voted against raising the minimum wage.
After Jan. 6 , he called the impeachment of Trump “a lynching.” Does this sound like someone you want to be your representative?
Jamie McLeod-Skinner is someone who’s immensely qualified for the job. She’s an honest, caring person who’s spent her whole career helping others. She has not gotten rich on PAC money and has sworn not to take it. She’s a committed environmentalist and will continue to protect it.
I hope you vote in this election, but before you do, please know who you’re voting for and what they stand for.
— Sandra Kunz, Bend
Imagine confidential documents written by Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson being given to Republicans, who then published those supposedly private, unfinished documents in order to win elections.
Do political goals justify using any means to achieve them, no matter how unethical those means are? Based on media coverage of the unethical leak of Justice Alito’s draft opinion, apparently many if not most Democrats believe the answer is a resounding “yes.”
— Lee Thomas, Bend
Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is currently creating a framework for new and existing transportation and urban planning in Oregon’s eight largest municipal regions, which includes Bend, to meet the state’s climate pollution reduction goals.
In his recent guest column from April 12, Ariel Méndez of the Bend Park & Recreation District board cited the importance of the forthcoming Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules for making Central Oregon more livable.
This framework can promote density rather than sprawl to decrease dependency on cars, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions along with the benefit of reduced traffic and congestion.
Well-planned infrastructure, public transportation alternatives, biking and walking paths, multiuse building zones that allow people to live nearer to where they work, and other methods can all be part of a solution. Urban planning objectives that reduce carbon emissions contribute to a more livable urban environment.
I urge Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission to adopt rules that are strong, clear, and timely enough to meaningfully address climate change and its impacts on our communities. This includes deadlines for Transportation System Plan updates, incorporating National Association of City Transportation Officials standards for bike network design, implementing affordable housing and anti-displacement strategies and setting block lengths that are conducive to walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods.
If you want the state to take bold action on addressing climate change, write to DLCD.CFEC@dlcd.oregon.gov before May 12 and express your support for strong and urgent Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules.
— Mark Molner, Bend
Noticed in the past few days The Bulletin has made recommendations on who to vote for in the upcoming elections.
I find this odd and a little disconcerting for a newspaper to recommend who to vote for. And have followed your lengthy explanations on why and how you reach your final decisions.
I very strongly disagree with your right and responsibility on this matter.
It is the right of the voters to decide who to vote for without outside hindrance or manipulation.
You are directly/indirectly causing some voters to vote for who you recommend.
I always thought a newspapers should report the news but not try and make the news.
— Wally Long, Bend
