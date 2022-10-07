Typewriter

Being in your mid-20s right now isn’t easy. There are expert scientists all over the world telling us we are running out of time before irreversible damage is done to our planet. Science isn’t something to believe or not believe. It’s science. It’s based on data, on facts. Myself, all my friends, everyone I know, we are all terrified. I need to emphasize how imperative it is that Central Oregonians elect Emerson Levy to represent HD53. Emerson is the only candidate in this race who believes in science. She is the only candidate in this race who will fight for my future. Emerson’s opponent believes that climate alarmism is more risky than climate change itself, and we simply don’t have time for climate change deniers in office. I deserve to have kids on a healthy planet. Central Oregon deserves to be represented by someone who shares our values. I know you believe in science too. Please, vote for a livable future, and vote for Emerson Levy.

— Sam Lewis, Bend

