Being in your mid-20s right now isn’t easy. There are expert scientists all over the world telling us we are running out of time before irreversible damage is done to our planet. Science isn’t something to believe or not believe. It’s science. It’s based on data, on facts. Myself, all my friends, everyone I know, we are all terrified. I need to emphasize how imperative it is that Central Oregonians elect Emerson Levy to represent HD53. Emerson is the only candidate in this race who believes in science. She is the only candidate in this race who will fight for my future. Emerson’s opponent believes that climate alarmism is more risky than climate change itself, and we simply don’t have time for climate change deniers in office. I deserve to have kids on a healthy planet. Central Oregon deserves to be represented by someone who shares our values. I know you believe in science too. Please, vote for a livable future, and vote for Emerson Levy.
— Sam Lewis, Bend
In response to the article written September 29 about the gubernatorial debates, I’d like to clarify that the League of Women Voters of Oregon did, in fact, invite the candidates for governor to participate in a debate to be held in Bend on October 11 at Bend High School.
The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County would have sponsored the debate, partnering with City Club of Central Oregon and Connect Central Oregon. We were also collaborating with the Classroom Law Project as they planned to host an all-student Town Hall with the candidates.
What happened? The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County received no response from any of the candidates. We followed up after the invitation was sent in June to make sure it was received. Still no RSVP. Since I wasn’t one of the “chosen” to attend the KTVZ debate, I was amazed to hear, while watching the debates from home, the candidates complain that Gov. Brown never responded to phone calls. Later they spoke of the importance of education and yet wouldn’t agree to participate in an all-student Town Hall. Why would the candidates choose a “closed” debate, with a hand-picked audience of just 100 voters, over one that was free, open and could accommodate 1,000 voters? Why are they limiting their accessibility to their own party events when the largest voting bloc in the state is nonaffiliated? Why don’t they host a Town Hall so anyone can talk to them or ask questions?
I don’t have answers, but I certainly have a lot of questions. What a shame that I won’t be able to ask them.
— Carol Loesche, President League of Women Voters Deschutes County
In the race to fill County Commission, Position 3, Morgan Schmidt vs. Patti Adair offers a stunningly clear choice. Schmidt offers clear-eyed thoughtfulness, care for all and smarts. Adair offers tired and muddled word salad trying but not succeeding at sounding like “I really do care.”
Exhibit A: the pandemic. Schmidt founds Pandemic Partners and helps hundreds, if not thousands, in need. Adair mocks masks and vaccines and endorses the useless and potentially dangerous Ivermectin.
Exhibit B: psilocybin. Schmidt speaks clearly and often about its potential for the voter-approved program aimed at helping veterans and others with PTSD and other trauma. Adair votes to create a serious roadblock to the development of the program that won the approval of over 50% of Deschutes County voters.
And Exhibit C: facts. Schmidt embraces without question the fact that the 2020 presidential election was conducted honestly and fairly. Adair keeps playing footsie with the election-denier “Stop the Steal” folks. As Bulletin reader Lee Hicks noted recently in an opinion piece, quoting Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, “No American should support election deniers for any position of genuine responsibility, where their refusal to follow the rule of law will corrupt our future.” For those of us who value integrity over intellectual dishonesty, facts over fear-mongering and compassion over condescension, the choice is clear: Morgan Schmidt for Deschutes County Commission, Position 3.
— Bruce Cummings, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.