Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

The Bulletin’s editorial board made a stunning mistake in its endorsement for state representative for House District 53. Members claimed that they can’t come to a consensus on an endorsement because both Emerson Levy and Michael Sipe are “good choices for the seat.”

They clearly didn’t do their homework.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.