The Bulletin’s editorial board made a stunning mistake in its endorsement for state representative for House District 53. Members claimed that they can’t come to a consensus on an endorsement because both Emerson Levy and Michael Sipe are “good choices for the seat.”
They clearly didn’t do their homework.
Emerson Levy is a mom, renewable energy attorney and dedicated community leader. Thoughtful and pragmatic, she has already written legislation for school safety. Emerson has the support of educators, parents’ groups, unions, women’s rights organizations and environmental groups.
In contrast, Michael Sipe subscribes to and promotes poor judgment and extremist views. For example, he compared life-saving COVID vaccines to heroin, claiming “we’re becoming a nation of addicts” with an image of a person shooting up. On Jan. 5th 2021, he wrote a long post about how it’s “time to armor up” and fight tomorrow’s battle, a “war” which, among other things, “is over God-ordained gender and family roles.” He has posted repeatedly on Facebook about his belief that the 2020 election was “badly compromised.”
Perhaps most disturbing, and revealing, is his strong support for Judge Vance Day, who proudly hung a photo of Hitler in the Marion County Courthouse.
These are not Central Oregon values. Michael Sipe could not be more out of touch with the majority of our community. He is not fit to represent us.
Central Oregon deserves better. I implore every voter who rejects violence, hatred, misogyny, anti-LGBTQIA, and anti-science beliefs to reject Michael Sipe and vote for Emerson Levy.
As far as Vance is concerned, Jewish people are under attack in this country. I’m of the belief that it’s unacceptable to hang photos of Hitler, no matter the context or spin.
— Jenny Richardson, Bend
I am supporting Brian Lepore for the House of Representatives in District 55 because he supports a plan for wildfire mitigation that leaves our forests healthier and our forest communities more resistant to fire.
Brian believes in science-based, forest-specific management because not all forests need to be managed the same. And unlike his opponent in the upcoming election, Brian supports the principles of Senate Bill 762, legislation passed last year with bipartisan support. SB 762 provides funds for much-needed programs aimed at creating fire-adapted communities, responding to fires safely and effectively, and increasing landscape resiliency. In spite of the bill’s wide-reaching benefits and the support of a majority of Republicans in the statehouse, Brian’s opponent, Republican E. Werner Reschke, voted against it to the peril of his constituents.
This November, District 55 residents can vote for a candidate who supports making real progress in wildfire mitigation. Brian Lepore brings a common-sense approach to problem solving, and will listen across the aisle and work collaboratively with leaders across the state.
— Paul Bacon, Bend
I urge the community to support Bend-La Pine Schools’ bond for the construction and maintenance of local schools on the November ballot.
With the expiration of older bond in the district, this latest bond request would not raise the tax rate for property owners within the district. Having strong schools is good for our economy and good for local businesses to help attract a strong workforce.
No matter your political affiliation, strong schools make a difference in our community. Join me in voting YES for Measure 9-155 in support of our schools.
— Lilian Chu, Bend
Friday’s headline was about another mountain lion being shot by Bend Police. I’m a bit confused on Bend/Oregon policies on handling mountain lion sightings. In the past few months it seems that every sighting has ended up with the animal being killed because: “The cougar was exhibiting behaviors consistent with being a public safety risk.” I’ve read that darting is too dangerous because there’s no telling how the animal will react and tracking is too difficult.
While I wish more could be done to save the animal, I fully understood this reasoning...or at least I thought I did until Saturday morning when I read how Los Angeles authorities handled a situation of a puma trapped in a tree right across the street from an elementary school. (I could accept that as a dangerous situation requiring killing the animal).
Instead, Los Angeles Police put the school on lockdown and then shot the animal with a tranquilizer dart. The police tracked the puma as it ran away and ended up in the yard of a house a block away. They then transported the animal back to the Angeles National Forest.
One would think that Bend authorities would have more experience on how to handle these situations that wouldn’t necessarily require killing the animal. Any chance of Bend authorities asking Los Angeles authorities for tips?
— Gene del Pilar, Bend
