Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Coming soon in early November, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Democrat, will face off against Lori Chavez DeRemer, Republican, for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, CD5.

Democratic members of the current House have almost uniformly supported the Biden Administration’s positions on inflationary spending, defunding law enforcement, and ignoring border integrity. Is there any reason to think Jamie McLeod-Skinner would oppose her fellow Democrats if she should win this House Seat?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.