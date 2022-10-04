Coming soon in early November, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Democrat, will face off against Lori Chavez DeRemer, Republican, for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, CD5.
Democratic members of the current House have almost uniformly supported the Biden Administration’s positions on inflationary spending, defunding law enforcement, and ignoring border integrity. Is there any reason to think Jamie McLeod-Skinner would oppose her fellow Democrats if she should win this House Seat?
Vote for common sense. Vote for Lori Chavez -DeRemer.
— Bill Eddie, Bend
Don’t vote Republican
So let me get this straight. You still are going to vote for the party that tried to overthrow our government and install Trump as King of America?
The party that is trying to dismantle our democracy such that only Republicans can win elections?
The party that thinks people can live on a federal minimum wage of $15,000 per year and health care is only for the rich?
The party that wants all abortions to be illegal?
The party that treats immigrants as pawns?
One can only hope that the Republican party will someday go back to country first, party second.
— Craig Walker, Bend
Psilocybin treatment aided me
My state of consciousness was rooted in anxiety for most of my life. At 4, I was already convinced that my existence was burdensome, that I wasn’t worthy of taking up space, that I was doomed to fail. Without understanding that my thoughts aren’t who I am, I drifted through life believing I was worthless and self-isolated to avoid rejection.
By 19, I was pre-diabetic, suicidal, and totally gutted. I didn’t feel like I had anything to contribute, that everyone was better off without me. No one could convince me otherwise. I knew that I didn’t belong and struggled to feel comfortable in my skin. That was until I tried psilocybin. My intention was to open my mind to what life has to offer. What I got out of the experience was nothing short of a miracle.
I saw how each day holds infinite opportunities for growth, that my soul was not inherently flawed, but I must heal through acts of self-compassion to become my best self. I saw myself as a child, and instead of berating her I soothed her as she endured so much pain alone. Afterward, I decided to work on myself through acts of love. The hard part is honoring this revelation every day afterward. I’m proud to say that my consciousness is now rooted in acceptance, openness, and compassion. I know that little me would be proud of the person I am now, and I thank psilocybin for being the catalyst in that transformation.
—Natalie J. Watkowski, Bend
Protect animal migration
Mule deer and elk have started to migrate now. They are in town amongst slower traffic areas. Please stop for them to cross streets. Flash your headlights at night to let oncoming traffic know animals are crossing the road.
Avoid the tragic trauma of hitting an animal with your vehicle. Highway 97 clear to Klamath Falls will have more animals trying to cross the highways during migration now. The organization P.A.M. Protect Animal Migration is a good source concerning this subject. Also Oregon Hunters Association is very involved with hands on solutions to this issue maintaining the under crossings fences funneling many other species of animals safely through to the other side of the highway. Thanks Oregon Hunters Association!
— Jim Mooers, Bend
Melanie Kebler offers leadership, collaboration, results
After watching the mayoral debate between Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper on KTVZ, I am absolutely convinced that Melanie is the best choice. She had an impressive list of accomplishments over the past two years as City Councilor and detailed plans for how she would lead the council in addressing the challenges that a fast-growing city like Bend faces. It’s about a person’s actions, not their words that mean something to me. Melanie, and the current city council established a permanent shelter, have stream-lined the permitting process and are working cross-organizationally to address the needs of the unhoused throughout Central Oregon.
At one point in the debate, Piper acknowledged that it sounded like the current City Council is following through with some of the ideas that Piper had while on the council. Makes me wonder, why wasn’t Piper able to turn his own ideas into results?
Leadership, collaboration and results is what Melanie has delivered.
Melanie has my vote for Mayor!
—Nancy Boever, Bend
