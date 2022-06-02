This is how you get Congress to support gun safety legislation — vote for someone who will. If you really truly feel innocent children’s lives are more important than other people’s desire to own assault weapons, remember this in November when you receive your ballot. Your voice is what will keep children safer.
— Judy Tomera, Redmond
Perhaps if the parents of the children massacred in Uvalde, Texas, would be as brave as Mamie Till and have open casket funerals as she did for her son Emmett, the world would have to see what high power assault weapons can do to children’s bodies. Make sure that Wayne LaPierre and any politician who votes against gun control are compelled to attend.
— Jennifer Kirkpatrick, Terrebonne
A recent article in the newspaper reported that Deschutes County may be experiencing some financial shortfalls. Perhaps one saving would be to keep Worrell Wayside, rather than pay boodles of bucks to destroy it. Then, create a parking place for the county fleet of cars out at the property on Knott Road. That would free up a fairly large lot to the north of the county/state building, as well as free up the potential parking place of the employees who may have driven their car in order to retrieve a county car. Parking benefits, but more importantly, a beautiful geologic site will be kept in downtown Bend. I encourage our county leaders to keep Bend beautiful, especially in this unique piece of nature so close to city center.
— Elsa Douglass, Bend
We’ve seen, in her campaign ads for governor, that Betsy Johnson can drive her own plane, drive her own car, and presumably drive in reverse, delivering us to timber and oil industries and corporate influence. That’s progress?
— Janet Whitney, Bend
I am saddened and sickened by the loss of innocent children and teachers in schools, particularly since there seems to be a proven solution to this specific problem. While I don’t agree with other solutions that Israel uses, the problem of school attacks by terrorists or deranged individuals has been addressed and solved by the use of armed guards, ready to protect the school grounds from attack on the premises. While this will be hard to swallow for some who are frightened by the sight of armed guards at schools, what is the alternative to this one critical and crucial problem?
As I read about the times an active shooting has taken place, the one constant is the only thing that stops an active shooter is the threat of another gun pointed at them or being shot to stop them. Officers responding and waiting outside the school does not work to save lives. Teaching kids and teachers to hide under their desks behind locked doors does nothing besides provide easy targets for someone roaming through a building looking for someone to shoot. Many heroic efforts have been made by involved persons rushing the shooter, but being unarmed sets up the situation that usually means some or all will be shot before the goal is achieved. Protection has to be in place before the shooter walks into a gun-free zone and starts taking innocent lives. Thank you for the opportunity to express my view.
— Rod Adams, Bend
It is fitting to write to you in the wake of Memorial Day, a day we honor military members who lost their lives in service to our nation. Today, our nation is grieving again: this time, 19 children and 2 adults killed in our losing battle against common sense gun laws, the 27th school shooting this year.
We are a family of hunters and gun owners who recognize the urgent need to make changes to stop the mass shootings in our schools, offices, restaurants, grocery stores, concert venues and places of worship. We are living in a war zone; the availability of guns and limited restrictions have rendered the United States deadly for children and adolescents.
Representative Bentz, I beseech you to lead the charge to enact common sense gun laws, including safe storage for firearms, raising the minimum age of purchase to 21, universal background checks, mental health screenings, restrictions for those undergoing mental health crises, and the banning of assault rifles. NRA proponents will argue that these safeguards will not prevent every mass shooting, but they will minimize the risks and likelihood.
We cannot continue down this path of insanity and inevitability. Take action now on common sense gun laws before we are mourning more innocent lives, not in some far-off conflict zone, but on our own soil.
Thank you for serving the people of Oregon and acting to secure our most urgent need and fundamental right: safety.
— Claudia Hinz, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.