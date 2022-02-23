We are a rural, hunting family and would never kill a wolf or a coyote. Research in several states has proven wolves and coyotes prefer to eat wild game. Destroying their family structures leads to increased livestock predation. So we buy beef only from ranchers that use predator-friendly practices, available locally.
Currently before the state Legislature are two bills: HB 4080 authorizes creation of “predator damage control districts” to pay the controversial “Wildlife Services” program of the USDA to kill Oregon’s wildlife deemed a threat to private property, without having to use or consider nonlethal methods. End of year 2020, this program killed 201,606 native wildlife in Oregon.
HB 4127 requests an additional $1 million on the heels of $400,000 from the Legislature, just last year, to be paid into the current “Wolf Compensation Fund.” This fund was established to support nonlethal prevention methods and compensate rancher losses. These funds have been misused to supply livestock managers with “tools” like telemetry equipment tuned to wolf radio collars and ATVs used in state -issued kill orders. “Coexistence” doesn’t mean deputizing these compensated livestock managers to hunt down state -protected wildlife.
Before handing out any tax candy, the political arm of the livestock industry needs to prove the same success as individual ranchers. The largest sheep operation in Idaho has proven such success. Even after initial skepticism, the most cost -effective protection of their business is nonlethal methods over killing programs or reimbursement fund programs. See link to film: https://wildlifecoexistence.org/the-wood-river-wolf-project/.
Killing everything in order to do our human business is not the future we want to hand our children.
— Susan Strass, Bend
I would like to “associate myself” with the recent letters by Adrian Jones and Monica Tomosy. Both expressed support for Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s campaign to become the Democratic candidate for the new Congressional District 5.
Both responded to Rep. Kurt Schrader’s Guest Column on “Climate Action,” pointing out the inconsistencies of his actual votes on climate issues and his positions stated in the piece.
My concerns with Rep. Schrader include this and his positions on gun safety, his support for “Big Pharma” in opposing allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and his vote against the American Rescue Plan Act, because it raised the minimum wage, and his initial opposition to the infrastructure bill. I want to be represented in D.C. by someone who shares my values. Rep. Schrader’s seem more closely aligned with the Republicans who have represented our current district (OR-2).
Some of my friends believe that he will have the advantages of an incumbent. Therefore, why seek someone else to run as a Democrat? I must remind them that the “new” District 5 is not the one he has represented. There are different demographics, geography, and history of voting patterns. Just to vote for someone because they have been successful in a district that no longer exists makes no sense to me.
I have been tired of being represented in Washington by people who do not share my values or views. I support Jamie McLeod-Skinner because she is a solid, moderate Democrat who cares about the same things I do.
—William Carwile, Bend
I couldn’t disagree more with The Bulletin’s Feb. 16 editorial concerning Jack Zika’s proposed legislation allowing expansion beyond Oregon’s urban growth boundaries.
The growth industry has been chipping away at this boundary for several years. The idea of the urban growth boundary was to prevent leapfrog development in order to preserve open space outside of cities. Opponents claim the law results in a shortage of land for development and results in high housing prices.
That developers have found ways around the law is obvious when one looks at the sprawl in Central Oregon. We have destination resorts (subdivisions) scattered through the rural areas of Deschutes County increasing traffic and eliminating open space. In addition, individuals have found ways around the law as shown by the number of acres that have been subdivided outside the UGB.
Bend has witnessed hundreds of apartments constructed in the last few years and housing continues to climb in price. Imagine the result if the urban growth boundary were to be totally eliminated. We would have even more sprawl all the way from La Pine north to Redmond. Tumalo would look like Bend with an elimination of green fields and wildlife habitat.
Overpopulation is the true problem.
— Larry Nelson, Bend
