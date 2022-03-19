Upgrade Redmond swim center
Attention Redmond Taxpayers: I love this city and its friendly caring people, but the Cascade Swim Center badly needs upgrading with a full restoration. It is used by many and is an embarrassment if compared to other facilities for the same purpose. Please Redmondites let’s opt for our dollars to go to making his facility a shining light in our community worthy of the great reputation we already have. Our city leaders have spent thousands of dollars on our beautiful dry canyon which fulfills much of our exercising needs, but our old pool also fills those needs. Please let’s treat them equal financially! Thanks!
— Marcia Majors, Redmond
Why Republicans dislike Biden
I have been trying to understand why Republicans dislike President Biden so much, aside from the fact that is a Democrat. After struggling with that question for a long time I finally came to a conclusion — President Biden is competent, experienced in government, honest, emotionally stable, has compassion for others, is faithful to his wife, is a good role model, doesn’t threaten people or call them names, brag about sexually harassing women, cheat on his income taxes, alienate our allies, and he has respect for all people regardless of their race, religion, or gender. It must be that those qualities are the exact opposite of what Republicans desire in a president. The proof of that is that they elected Donald Trump in 2016 and continue to support him even after he promoted an insurrection and attempted to overthrow our government. Further proof is that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in a “straw vote” has selected Trump as their candidate in the next presidential election. Poor Abraham Lincoln is probably rolling over in his grave.
— Frank Barnes, Bend
What next for the mortgage deduction
Per the Oregon Secretary of State, regarding mortgage deduction on Oregon taxes: The audit found that Black, Latino and Native American residents received disproportionately less benefits from the program than white Oregonians...
Question: Would an audit of Oregon property taxes find that white Oregonians pay a disproportionately more property taxes than Black, Latino, and Native American residents? If so, then should we re-evaluate property taxes levied by the counties in the state?
My logical assumption: White Oregonians pay disproportionately more in taxes in Oregon than Black, Latino, and Native Americans residents. If the state wants to reconsider folks who pay for second homes, great and understandable. If the state wants to waive country property taxes for owners of primary homes — great. I would suggest that the majority of residents (regardless of color) pay their property taxes on the home they live in while still paying their mortgage.
—Sherril Wallace, Prineville
Dear President Biden
Quoting your 1990s predecessor, President G.H.W. Bush, on the then Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, “This will not stand!”, and the U.S. and allies ensured that it did not! Now, why should we observe and allow the same naked aggression to progress in Ukraine when we could do much more? The U.S. and NATO can and should deliver systems and capabilities to cease the Russian-caused destruction, and terror-inspired civilian slaughter that we are observing daily. Are our military forces really, as advertised, “A force for good” as we stand by and watch the atrocities of Russia’s Ukraine invasion unfold?
Your press office made an emphatic distinction that the U.S. aid package you signed this week consists of ‘defensive’ weapons. Are we so sensitive that we mince our words and parse our military support in apparent deference to a renegade Kremlin, that laughs at our reticence? Ukraine will need offensive weapon support if it is to regain its territory now occupied by the Russian invaders. We should supply what is needed, including aircraft/drones, higher-altitude anti-aircraft and anti-missile defenses, in addition to ground-targeting systems.
Unfortunately you seem to be quite silent in the face of this extreme unfolding world event. That may be calculated, but is it politically wise? Detractors say that Congress has taken the initiative to implore the administration to better support Ukraine. Better to take a lesson from Ukrainian President Zelensky, re-cover that initiative, be more visible, and with your cabinet, better brief the nation on events. With visible leadership you have the opportunity to improve your standing and polls among voters — a needed uptick for the upcoming mid-term elections, if the second half of your first term is to have any consequence.
— Donald Fisher, Powell Butte
