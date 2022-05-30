Despite the drought and inflation this spring, new fawns and rhododendrons bouquets populated my yard.
And affordable housing is a spring Bend problem. This problem has been around for a while.
In 2007 then Mayor Bruce Abernethy and I, as president of St. Vincent de Paul, shared worries about the issue.
Fifteen years later, Bend is an “another city.” It has been beset with the pandemic, increase in the unhoused population and influx of regional businesses and wealthy professionals who work remotely.
Jobs go unfilled. At McDonald’s one person served inside customers and drive-thru patrons. A friend and I had a coffee there. He is worried, with community anger palpable, someone will bring a gun to a public hearing.
Family Kitchen faithfully feeds the hungry and homeless. It still draws volunteers, but the increased in its patronage worries some longtime residents in Bend’s Drake Park Neighborhood Historic District.
Jim Lussier, co-founder of City Club of Central Oregon, said at its inaugural meeting, “The wisdom is in the room.” Will Bend folks volunteer at Family Kitchen? Or will they shout angrily at City Council meetings?
I look at my deer and purple flowers and thank Jim Lussier for being a wise counselor.
Recalling his trust in Bend citizens and seeing nature proclaim its message of hope, I’m observing our current leaders to see if they will trust Bend citizens and understand their anger and fears.
— Tim Conlon, Bend
Change Oregon gun laws
Dennis Flannery, your column on “Gun violence in schools and what to do” may have seemed rational, but your facts and conclusions miss the mark. You suggested retired police officers and veterans might supply armed security at schools. There were plenty of armed police in Uvalde, Texas, that arrived soon after 911 was called. They did not enter the room with the shooter for almost an hour, because the shooter had an assault weapon, and they were afraid of being shot. An assault rifle is the type of weapon that can rapidly mow down dozens of humans in a few seconds. It was designed to do just that. A better solution than yours is to make it illegal to sell assault weapons to individuals. These are military weapons. Why does someone need this unless they are fighting a war?
Your statement “gun control laws have little effect on criminals and no effect on sociopaths” is true, but that is not the point. Restricting nonmilitary access to military weapons is the point. Look at the statistics from Scotland, Japan, England, Australia: Gun deaths fell dramatically after restrictions and buy-backs were put in place. The solution is rational gun legislation at the federal level. It may not be attainable right now, but we can start with changing Oregon gun legislation.
— Judy Fisher, Powell Butte
Gun laws can make a difference
I strongly disagree with Dennis Flannery’s letter to the editor, which argued that gun-control laws would have no effect on school shootings. I am not anti-gun. But I am appalled that it is now acceptable to many Americans that a demented 18-year-old can buy, with no background checks, a military-style weapon and then use it to wreak the maximum amount of carnage on children in school. Could he have killed children with a rifle, or a handgun or a knife? Sure, but not so many so quickly. He had a trail of social media postings predicting what he was going to do. With a proper background check he would never have been able to buy a gun in the first place.
The U.S. has 120.5 firearms per person to Canada’s 34.7. They are obviously not keeping children safer. Carnage here is unparalleled in the world outside of conflict zones. Securing our schools better is clearly not the full answer. Other countries have the same number of demented individuals, but they have done something we have not done: thorough background checks and no military-style weapons. But I am beginning to despair that this situation can change in our now dysfunctional country. Now many seem to care more about their “individual rights” than the common good. Children will continue to be slaughtered; the right-wing media will continue to equate common-sense gun control with “Communism,” and the members of Congress who oppose sane gun-control measures will continue to have blood on their hands.
— Mary Depew, Bend
