Two of the Deschutes County commissioners got it right in a recent “no” vote on the proposed south end camp to relocate the unsheltered, homeless, houseless, households. I’m not being disrespectful, as these are all descriptors used in recent opinions. Whatever name you put on it, this does not mean the majority of currently “housed” don’t care. They do, but I for one am tired of seeing millions of tax dollars thrown at this problem without any accountability. Every taxpayer should expect accountability. I believe the majority of Deschutes County residents are all on the same page in caring about their community and most will be the first to give a hand-up to those in need.
Real leaders do what they are elected to do: listen to their constituents and represent their views through tough decision making, developing short and long-range plans based on facts and their experience — not feelings. Their decisions will seldom allow everyone to be satisfied, but I submit that moving in another direction based on better input is prudent — as opposed to being labeled spineless as suggested by a recent editorial. The people spoke, but some still can’t accept the decision. Perhaps that is not a surprise given The Bulletin’s editorial staff picks last November for county commissioners. In fact, I believe this label would be better used to describe those elected leaders that continue down the easy and convenient path of spending your tax dollars with little long-term accountability, few means to measure results, pre-programmed political views and almost always favoring a media-driven liberal narrative.
— Rand Rietmann, Sisters
Where is the leadership?
Based on Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler’s press conference and Deschutes County commissioner’s reasons about the south Third Street homeless encampment, it is prudent that city and county schedule a meeting — a meeting, in my opinion, that should’ve happened instead of investing time in a press conference pointing blame.
Where’s the leadership and collaborative effort? The time has come to regroup on the idea of temporary encampments. Many in the community (educators, neighbors, business owners,) are not convinced that the proposed site would be a safe and cost-effective solution, but rather a Band-Aid tactic when we need to be supporting the long-term strategy to get folks off the street permanently. It is our elected official’s responsibility to look at the situation holistically and objectively, to be stewards of our resources, review other models aiding with solutions and understand the root of the issue. Other U.S. cities encountered spending more money than anticipated by failing to close their temporary encampments due to insufficient housing options to move people into. Right now, there really needs to be a more extensive community engagement process before elected officials and government staff move forward. Again, the recent encampment caught many business owners and neighbors off guard without scheduled public engagement sessions. It’s imperative to figure a path forward where our community is engaged in the process…a collaborative model. I believe that the council, county and community can create a plan with a scope that’s inclusive, comprehensive, metrics based and sustainable or else we will fail our community.
— Chris Piper, Bend
Do your part on climate change
The worst part of getting old isn’t that my back and joints hurt, my vision stinks, and all my friends and I talk about is our grandkids and health problems. The worst part is knowing that the climate of the world I grew up in is changing rapidly and often violently. I ache to think of the futures of the young people I know, let alone the children they may someday have.
It also hurts to know that the fossil fuel industry continues to do everything it can to slow the transition to clean energy. They are able to do this because big banks keep loaning them money. They use that money to continue development of oil and gas fields, new pipelines, and refineries. The banks get the money from all of us — the customers who have deposits with them and use their credit cards. Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo alone have loaned more than $1 trillion dollars to fund fossil fuels since the Paris Accords.
I’m not going to add “financing the destruction of my kids’ future” to the list of not-so-great parts of getting old. Instead, I’m moving my money away from the banks that are funding climate destruction and supporting fossil fuel development.
— Jennifer Gervais, Corvallis
