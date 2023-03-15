Typewriter

Two of the Deschutes County commissioners got it right in a recent “no” vote on the proposed south end camp to relocate the unsheltered, homeless, houseless, households. I’m not being disrespectful, as these are all descriptors used in recent opinions. Whatever name you put on it, this does not mean the majority of currently “housed” don’t care. They do, but I for one am tired of seeing millions of tax dollars thrown at this problem without any accountability. Every taxpayer should expect accountability. I believe the majority of Deschutes County residents are all on the same page in caring about their community and most will be the first to give a hand-up to those in need.

Real leaders do what they are elected to do: listen to their constituents and represent their views through tough decision making, developing short and long-range plans based on facts and their experience — not feelings. Their decisions will seldom allow everyone to be satisfied, but I submit that moving in another direction based on better input is prudent — as opposed to being labeled spineless as suggested by a recent editorial. The people spoke, but some still can’t accept the decision. Perhaps that is not a surprise given The Bulletin’s editorial staff picks last November for county commissioners. In fact, I believe this label would be better used to describe those elected leaders that continue down the easy and convenient path of spending your tax dollars with little long-term accountability, few means to measure results, pre-programmed political views and almost always favoring a media-driven liberal narrative.

