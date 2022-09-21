I was recently a “guest” at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, while undergoing some surgery. From the surgeon to the nursing staff to the custodial staff, I experienced nothing but compassion and competence. Everyone treated me with such wonderful care. I have no complaints.
However, I was appalled to hear of incidents of racism (by patients to staff) that they have been targets of — especially if they are minorities.
“Man’s inhumanity to Man” continues to flourish everywhere today, so I guess it was no surprise.
We all must call it out for what it is. These employees are often working double shifts, are short-staffed and are dedicated. I heard no complaints from any staff member.
Thank you, St. Charles’s staff, for your dedication, for your service and for your tolerance in these matters.
— Paula Bradford, Bend
Measure 114 is not the answer
The mayor pro tem of Bend, Anthony Broadman, wrote a guest column I assume to support Measure 114. No mention of anything in the Measure 114 that would have prevented the shooting at Safeway or at his father when he was 12-years-old. Just vote for something that sounds like it might do something but has no actual relevance.
If you want to actually prevent, look at the common threads of the shooting at Safeway and others. A obvious violent social media account that no one reported. Raise the age to 21 or 25 for purchase of a semiautomatic. Have background checks look into juvenile records not expunge them. Both are successful tools that work. Voting for another feel good law that does nothing doesn’t.
— Bruce Evans, Bend
Ariel Méndez for Bend City Council
I was appointed to the budget committee for the Bend Park & Recreation District six years ago. At the same time, Ariel Méndez was also appointed. I was immediately impressed with his commitment, knowledge and passion for the city we love.
In my 48 years here I have seldom encountered an individual that I would trust and support more than Ariel, to guide Bend forward and ensure it is the same place that provided an environment for our three children to grow up in a culture of opportunity, acceptance and safety.
Ariel served admirably on the budget committee, ran for and won a seat on the Park District Board and was voted by his peers to serve as chair a year ago.
He is a tireless worker, knows his subject matter cold and will continue his commitment to Bend as a city councilor. He will make a difference that will benefit all of us. I urge you to vote for Ariel Méndez for Bend City Council.
— Larry Kimmel, Bend
Mishandling classified documents
In the early 1980s I worked for the National Security Agency (NSA) and had a top-secret clearance. The NSA is perhaps the most security conscious of the U.S. intelligence organizations. It specializes in code breaking, electronic warfare, intercepting communications, and satellite imagery. Not surprisingly, the intelligence that was collected was so sensitive that security measures within NSA HQ at Fort Meade, Maryland bordered on the paranoid.
For example, HQ was compartmentalized so you could not know what transpired in the room next to you. If you walked away from your desk, you had to cover it with a black cloth. Needless to say, all employees were searched whenever they left the building. If I had been caught at home with classified documents, I would have been arrested and fired no matter what my excuse. Indeed, there are currently several people in prison who made the mistake of taking their classified work home.
It is time to put the cuffs on Donald Trump so that he and his septic mob can do no further damage to our country.
—Gary Leiser, Sisters
Roiled by President Trump
Reading the latest roils my system: that the former president of this country takes the position he can freely imply the threat of violence and chaos if he is indicted, which seems certainly possible. Wouldn’t we, as citizens of this country, of which he was once its leader, most want to have him respect and honor the laws under which we exist?
The implied picture he conjures by assuming his supporters might rise up in their support of him, even if indicted — that is not to say found guilty — is as horrifying as he might like it to be. That he seems free to act as he does is painful to witness. To threaten this country as he’s now doing creates the terror that so troubles me. Perhaps others as well.
—Richard Lyons, Sisters
