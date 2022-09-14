Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Time is now to act on guns

Every time there is a mass shooting or other episode of gun violence, we hear a lot of thoughts and prayers, as well as objections to any policy change regarding gun safety. The empty platitudes and objections to any reasonable solutions to the problem are typical of those who believe their right to own weapons of war supersedes everyone else’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This “Wild West,” self-centered and grossly historically and constitutionally misinformed stance simply serves to perpetuate a serious public health problem that is well out of proportion in comparison to most every other modern society, with New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Canada as examples.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.