Every time there is a mass shooting or other episode of gun violence, we hear a lot of thoughts and prayers, as well as objections to any policy change regarding gun safety. The empty platitudes and objections to any reasonable solutions to the problem are typical of those who believe their right to own weapons of war supersedes everyone else’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This “Wild West,” self-centered and grossly historically and constitutionally misinformed stance simply serves to perpetuate a serious public health problem that is well out of proportion in comparison to most every other modern society, with New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Canada as examples.
And of course the Second Amendment zealots’ response to that is some variation of the “love it or leave it” theme, “good guy with a gun”, “we need to enforce the laws we already have”, etc. In fact, America does not just belong to assault-rifle enthusiasts; good guys with guns don’t stop mass shooters, and currently we have no bans on assault weapons of war.
It is time to turn away from the empty platitudes and spurious impediments to the long needed solutions for preventing the tragic loss of life. The problem is no longer just somewhere else. The time to act is now.
— William Brant, Bend
Ed Fitch for Redmond mayor
Let’s elect Ed Fitch a very experienced candidate for Redmond mayor. Electing Ed to this position means we will have a mayor with deep experience for hearing and working with a growing and changing Redmond population. Being devoted to community service he has served as chair of the Redmond Development Commission, the city attorney, and president of the Redmond Executive Association. He has also been a participant in the South Highway 97 Committee seeking ways to more efficiently move Highway 97 traffic through the city. He currently serves on the Redmond City Council. This experience and understanding of a wide range of community issues means he is well-suited to move Redmond forward from day one. Mr. Fitch has outlined a comprehensive list of his priorities on his web page, and I suggest you study his views for leadership on a number of important priorities for our growing community. https://edfitchformayor.com/
Elect Ed Fitch mayor of Redmond.
—Gloria Olson, Redmond
Betsy Johnson deserves your support
I read with interest Rick Neufeld’s opinion piece in the Sunday edition. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but his assertions require a response that may lead you to a different conclusion than Mr. Neufeld alleges. He wants you to believe that then Sen. Betsy Johnson who was involved in a vehicle accident nine years ago should be held accountable and take personal responsibility for the accident in which she was injured. He wants you to believe that this nine-year ago accident should lead you to believe she is not worthy of your vote as our next governor.
Here’s my view of the story. No citations were issued and the chief law enforcement officer, the district attorney in Columbia County did not file any charges against Betsy. It is interesting to note that Betsy has received endorsements from 24 of the current district attorneys in Oregon. That’s two-thirds of the state’s current district attorneys, the chief law enforcement officers in Oregon. Betsy is also endorsed by the Oregon Sheriff’s Association, the Oregon Coalition of Police and Sheriff’s Association, Crime Victims United and the Fraternal Order of Oregon Police. As Mr. Neufeld says in his last sentence dispiriting Betsy, “remember that when you vote.” I sure will Mr. Neufeld. I am a retired 12-year Tillamook County commissioner now living in Sisters. I worked directly with Betsy on some pretty major problems in those 12 years.
I can speak with direct knowledge about this lady. I found her tenacious in helping us solve our tough issues when people said the problem could not be fixed. It was Betsy who stepped up and never gave up in solving very difficult issues. I believe strongly that she will do this as our next governor too. And, by the way, no one from her campaign asked me to respond to Mr. Neufeld’s opinion piece. I felt obligated to let you know that Betsy is the real deal folks. Run Betsy run!
— Mark Labhart, Sisters
