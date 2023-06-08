I have seen several letters to the editor condemning Republican state senators for their walkout and demanding they return to the Capitol so legislative business can proceed. While many pending bills have bipartisan support, by returning Republicans would also clear the way for Democrats to pass some controversial legislation. In fact, the bills that drove Republican senators to walkout are still on the table.
So, let’s look at the situation from a different perspective. After the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, some states have begun passing laws to restrict abortions. While Oregon’s liberal majority is solid, let’s suppose Oregon’s Legislature had a significant conservative majority — say 35 to 25 in the House and 17 to 13 in the Senate plus a conservative governor — and that majority was ready to pass a bill to restrict abortion access. In that hypothetical situation, should the liberal minority walk out to prevent passage of those restrictions? If liberal senators in this hypothetical example did walk out, would the folks who are condemning our real-world state senator be writing to The Bulletin pressing the minority to return to work if it meant abortion restrictions were the result of their return?
In the November 2022 election, Oregonians passed — by a 68%-32% margin — Measure 113, which mandates that legislators accumulating 10 or more unexcused absences be barred from re-election. This now would apply to 10 senators who walked out of the current session. Republicans plan to challenge the intention and implementation of M113 in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.