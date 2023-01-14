After reading Matthew Yglesias’s guest column, entitled, “George Santos doesn’t deserve to be kicked out of Congress” I wondered whether he would feel the same if the liar in question were a democrat? He seems to think Santos’ lies are amusing and not different from other politicians. Santos said his mother died in 9/11 and again 15 years later, and possibly again a few years later? It’s as though, he seems to be saying, one lie is the same as hundreds. Santos is a pathological liar, not an accidental mis-speaker. To equate Santos with Elizabeth Warren’s Cherokee heritage story (which she exposed/volunteered) that had been told to her repeatedly, as a child, is dishonest and uses the twisted logic of the classic gas-lighter. Mr. Yglesias says the Santos story is rare and that elections will sort liars out. How is this supposed to happen when one party promotes the Big Lie constantly and, as a result, over 70% believe that the election, and every election they lose was stolen? The truth matters.
— Molly Malone, Bend
Yglesias got it wrong
I disagree with Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias in his column concerning Senator George Santos (The Bulletin, Jan 10). I see nothing wrong with a bill “which would require candidates to disclose under oath their employment, educational and military history . . . “ The author touts a “very good system for filtering out this kind of pathological lying: elections”. Well, Matt, the system didn’t work. How good can it be? Santos “sold” voters on a version of himself and then it was revealed that they’d received something else, a classic bait and switch, and, in most any other context, a crime. That fellow candidates/challengers, party officials and the press were asleep at the switch makes his lies no less egregious. Simply saying something that is untrue pales against the Santos example. As far as the difficulty the writer finds in determining “how much dishonesty is acceptable”, how’s this: Did the perpetrator deliberately say something he or she knew or should have known at the time to be untrue? Was it done for the express purpose or have the effect of either furthering his or her own self interest or damaging that of another? Was it done repeatedly? As far as comparing this to those in Congress who deny the results of the 2022 election, O.K., a real stretch, but we get it, the obligatory Trump bash. Covered! In my view unwittingly electing confirmed liars to Congress (or the Presidency) isn’t “well enough” to be left alone.
— Gerald “Ross” Flavel, Bend
Questionable appointment
I was disappointed to read that the Bend City Council, in its first major decision since the election, appointed an employee of a major developer to fill its vacant council seat. As your article reported, the developer, Hayden Homes, has a major project that will come before the council later this year. Contrary to your reporting, it is not just “likely” that Megan Norris, the appointee, will have to recuse herself from voting on this project “to avoid any potential or actual conflicts of interest” – it’s a certainty. And that’s only the most obvious conflict.
Any council decision involving real estate entitlements, such as parking requirements, zoning changes, or conditional use permits, will pose the same actual or potential conflict for Ms. Norris. In addition, she will have unmatched informal access to her city council colleagues and unrestricted access and influence over city employees considering development and entitlement issues. The fox is now in the hen house. The best that can be said of this appointment is that it displays a stunning lack of judgment by the four appointing councilmembers, who have now tainted many of their most important decisions with the stain of developer bias. Hayden Homes and other development interests in town must be busy popping open the Champagne.
— Jeffrey W. Kramer, Bend
