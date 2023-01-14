Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

The truth matters

After reading Matthew Yglesias’s guest column, entitled, “George Santos doesn’t deserve to be kicked out of Congress” I wondered whether he would feel the same if the liar in question were a democrat? He seems to think Santos’ lies are amusing and not different from other politicians. Santos said his mother died in 9/11 and again 15 years later, and possibly again a few years later? It’s as though, he seems to be saying, one lie is the same as hundreds. Santos is a pathological liar, not an accidental mis-speaker. To equate Santos with Elizabeth Warren’s Cherokee heritage story (which she exposed/volunteered) that had been told to her repeatedly, as a child, is dishonest and uses the twisted logic of the classic gas-lighter. Mr. Yglesias says the Santos story is rare and that elections will sort liars out. How is this supposed to happen when one party promotes the Big Lie constantly and, as a result, over 70% believe that the election, and every election they lose was stolen? The truth matters.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.