Many bike shops in this town rent e-bikes. If the Bend single-track trail system was opened to e-bikes, it would be instantly accessible to hundreds of riders with no experience of trail riding or mountain biking etiquette. They would pose an immediate threat to a Bend mountain biking culture that has been decades in the making.
From old timers to very little kids, politeness and mutual respect are the rule on Bend trails. We make way for uphill riders and communicate together in a shared culture of respect. Young Bend riders learn this from an early age. It makes Bend trails a pleasure to share and a welcome relief from the frustrations and disrespect too common in motorized vehicle travel. Experienced riders understand the trails with their technical features and turns carefully designed for the speed of human powered bicycles. Trails built and lovingly maintained by the bicycle riding community.
As a 68-year-old rider, I don’t go as fast as I used to. I ride with an 80-year-old friend and many 60- and 70-plus riders. We still find Bend trails we enjoy riding on traditional bikes. I feel for experienced riders with health issues. I just came back from another round of being on the couch. The Forest Service road system provides alternative access to the forest. Our respectful mountain bike culture and volunteer built trail system deserve to be protected and appreciated for the unique marvels that they are.
— Peter Fox, Bend
Pray for snow and support climate action
Congressman Kurt Schrader said last week that he plans to run for reelection. Newly redrawn during this year’s redistricting process, Congressional District 5 now includes Bend. As a potential future constituent, I’d like to encourage him to support climate action.
Most Bendites, new and old, appreciate Bend for its outdoor opportunities, especially when it involves snow. When the mountains emerge after being shrouded in clouds to uncover their glistening new snow cover it still takes my breath away and elicits a “WOW!”
Thinking about snow can be bittersweet. I want to see future generations enjoy bluebird days at Bachelor, night skiing under the lights at Hoodoo, skinning up Tumalo, sledding at Wanoga, cross-country skiing at Meissner, and snowshoeing at Swampy like I have been able to.
However, with human-caused climate change, we will continue to see decreased snow packs. There will be natural variability with events like El Niño/La Niña, but science shows us the future PNW will be warmer and wetter (rain).
Beyond recreation, snowpack is essential during summer for agriculture and wildlife. Our reliance on fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gasses and warm our earth needs to be reckoned with, or else our kids’ kids won’t know the Central Oregon we do today.
Schrader has acknowledged that climate change, behind COVID, is the No. 1 crisis. I hope our potential future congressman takes the opportunity to vote yes for strong federal climate action in the Build Back Better bill.
— Tia Hatton, Bend
Reacting to a recent editorial cartoon
I wish journalists cared more about the thousands of kids who are gunned down every year in our big cities than they care about the handful of kids who are killed in school shootings. Just about every Democrat-controlled city is witnessing skyrocketing crime rates, but it gets scarce mention in the media.
— Jeff Keller, Hillsboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.