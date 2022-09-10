No public good flows from The Bulletin’s story Friday regarding Donald Surrett Jr.’s criminal conviction. While I do not condone his old sins, he did pay for his crime.
Moreover, his actions against an armed man last week turned him into a hero and martyr. Which aspect of Surrett is more important to our community?
The Bulletin has, at least, behaved unkindly in misguided service to the public’s need to know. On the front page, no less! Where is your humanity?
— Janice Reed, Bend
This is not about politics.
Betsy Johnson is running for governor and she has a political ad that shows her driving a car. She is looking to the side at the camera, not paying attention to what’s in front of her. I find this interesting, and her judgment questionable at best, given her auto accident in 2013 (reported by Willamette Week in June citing court records).
Betsy, a state senator at the time, was en route to the state Capitol to introduce a bill. She was not wearing her seat belt and hadn’t noticed that the light had changed. As a result, she rear-ended the car in front of her, causing serious injuries to both her and the other driver. It was her fault, which she even admitted.
However, this isn’t about Betsy Johnson being a bad driver, or about politics as I said. Its about accountability. Because in response to a lawsuit filed by the victim in 2015 to recover money for her medical expenses, Johnson tried to claim legislative immunity. Her lawyers even tried to claim that if anybody owed the victim compensation, it was the state of Oregon. In other words, you and me.
In the aforementioned political ad Betsy drives by a homeless camp and says “we should expect personal responsibility.”
Yes indeed! And please remember that when you vote.
— Rick Neufeld, Bend
If the exercise of poor judgment and bad taste were a criminal offense, the Bulletin’s editors would be guilty of it. It’s true that Donald Surrett had a criminal history, but to publish an above-the-fold front page headline with details about Mr. Surrett’s offense 28 years ago is deeply offensive to me and, I’m sure, to many other Bulletin readers.
This sort of lurid attention-grabber belongs on the front page of a supermarket tabloid, not The Bulletin.
How many of us would take on a murderous rifleman with nothing but raw courage and a produce knife? No many, I suspect.
If there is such a thing as redemption in this world or the next, Mr. Surrett has earned it.
It’s too late to apologize to him for this unnecessary smear, but not too late for an apology to Mr. Surrett’s family, his friends and The Bulletin’s readers.
— Robert Lutz, Bend
The responses I have read in your paper to the Safeway shooting are exactly what I expected. Here we go again:
- “Get rid of all the guns and the problem will be solved.”
- “Make more laws making it harder to purchase a gun.”
- Or one that I read in your paper the other day: “Ban all guns being carried in Bend whether on your person or in your car.”
Let’s shed some light on these liberal ideas. Let’s take laws first. Chicago has the toughest laws when it comes to buying a gun, in yet it also has the highest gun related murder rate in the country. The AR-15, the media has portrayed it as being a full automatic assault weapon. It is not! You have to pull the trigger each time and it shoots one time. It is not any different than any other rifle.
The liberal Left says: “take all the guns away” That my friends was the first thing Adolf Hitler did. How did that work out?
Had Donald Surrett Jr. been armed and knew how to use it, he could have stopped the shooting. I leave you with this: A gun is a tool, no different than a hammer or a screw driver, either of which could kill. It’s the person who’s hands those tools are in. I thank God that it’s a fraction of a percent of our population that use them for evil.
— Charlie Thomson, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.