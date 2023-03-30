Editor's Note

Several events occurred recently that show we are in an energy transition. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in Bend. She talked about fires and climate, but during the same week, the Alaska Willow oil development project was approved by her administration. The same week, the IPCC released its report that indicated increased world temperature due to CO2 levels is inevitable.

The place where we are in time now is a place where renewable energy sources and technologies are on the upswing, but oil/gas for energy and materials will be needed for a long time and will have a long decline tail. We will need developments like Willow, while at the same time we will need to increase development of renewable sources of energy.

