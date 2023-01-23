Typewriter

I wanted to comment on your thinning article on Jan. 13. Taking out and thinning the younger trees so the older mature trees can thrive is a good thing as these trees can withstand fires more readily. That makes sense. Also as stated in the article these larger trees absorb the most carbon pollution. But according to Shannon Berg, the timber operator team leader for Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, emphasized that cutting large trees is part of forest management.

What the Forest Service doesn’t tell you is they make more money cutting larger trees. It’s the reason we are in this mess with unhealthy forests now instead of cutting sustainably from the get go. It always comes down to the almighty dollar, doesn’t it?

