Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

There have been several well-publicized tragic accidents on Mount Bachelor in recent years, which the mountain has taken various steps to try to mitigate the dangers. What the mountain, from my perspective, has not done is try to take steps to mitigate more common dangers on the ski hill.

What is the most dangerous thing on a ski mountain? Is it the tree wells, the trees, the rocks and ice. Why do we wear helmets? Is it to protect us against these dangers. I would say the most dangerous thing on the mountain is other skiers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.