There have been several well-publicized tragic accidents on Mount Bachelor in recent years, which the mountain has taken various steps to try to mitigate the dangers. What the mountain, from my perspective, has not done is try to take steps to mitigate more common dangers on the ski hill.
What is the most dangerous thing on a ski mountain? Is it the tree wells, the trees, the rocks and ice. Why do we wear helmets? Is it to protect us against these dangers. I would say the most dangerous thing on the mountain is other skiers.
The average skier is probably more likely to be injured by another skier then a tree well. And a super-fast skier is a frightening thing to encounter on the slopes. So what is Mt. Bachelor ski area doing about this? I would say, very little from what I can see!
The ski patrol who should be dealing with this, are waiting for a skier injury sitting in the warm lift booths at the top of the runs. They should have a presence on the slopes by patrolling the runs and giving out warnings to out of control fast skiers (which there are many).
The other day, my wife and I were skiing a run off Cloud Chaser, which apparently is popular with the “Downhill Racer” crowd. Next thing I know, I was passed by a swarm of uber-fast skiers rocketing down the hill (and I am not a slowpoke). I was almost hit by the semi-out-of-control loser at the back of the pack. And this is not the first time this has happened. Very scary.
I’ve watched in horror when snowboarders have almost taken out my wife. I have heard similiar tales from other skiers. I reported this to the ski patroller sitting in the lift house. He was very polite but had little to offer. These incidents make me want to not patronize the mountain and have taken some of the joy out of skiing. Mt. Bachelor should be proactive in this matter.
— Robert Huberman, Bend
I am moved by the article in the Jan. 6 Bulletin regarding Chase, a transgender youth. To be fair, I am what I guess is termed “Cis,” and I am an old guy.
I grew up knowing nothing of transgender, or anyone in the LGBTQ community. That is not because it was not present, it was because society denied that it existed. So, like many of you, I can’t say I understand it well, but I also can’t believe Chase and so many like him are choosing their identities as a “whim” or because they were “groomed” or because they saw a library book about a family with two moms when they were 7!
Chase, and so many like him, tell the same story. “I couldn’t think straight ... even looking at myself in the mirror, I thought I was a mistake for the longest time.”
This is not something that any child would dream up, let’s be fair. And when the individuals are finally able to “come out” to the world as the person they know they are, they are greeted with “rejection, criticism, hate and even threats.” Folks, we are better than this. Let’s stop yelling at and hating people we don’t understand. They are who they are, and they are human, too. Let’s get that, straight.
— Tom Kelley, Sunriver
On the morning of Dec. 24, I’d just gotten into my car parked in front of Albertson’s when there was a tap on my window.
A young woman stood there, a hoodie her only protection against the cold rain and asked if I could possibly help with any of the $40 she needed to keep herself and her children in a motel for another night.
I gave it to her and offered to drive her back to where she was staying. On our ride there, she told me that she had a job, in fact, she was due there at 2 p.m (carless, she walks everywhere) and is on the list for housing, but very far down it.
Her homeless plight is made more difficult because the children have an emotional support cat, (which sounds like something they would need.) When she is not working, she is out asking for help from strangers most days, to keep the kids out of the winter.
As a newcomer to Bend, I’m on a learning curve, but will try to contribute however I can to help solve this terrible problem.
In the meantime, I carry the memory with me of a mother trying to shelter her children on Christmas Eve, the day before the birth of another houseless child, born in a manger in a faraway place.
— Elizabeth Gore, Bend
