The Bulletin’s March 16 editorial describing Sen. Ron Wyden’s effort to increase lithium mining in Oregon to use in batteries for electric cars begs a response.
Hopefully Sen. Wyden is aware that increasing use of electric batteries will generate a significant waste disposal problem since many batteries are not recycled and will be discarded. Compounding the problem is the fact that many of the materials used in the batteries are toxic and will eventually leak into the environment.
We are talking about a tremendous increase in the number of electric batteries since it is estimated by Global Data that by 2035 electric cars will represent about 16% of cars sold. I support a gradual move to “green” energy but believe the challenges are usually understated by advocates. Also, many components used in solar and wind energy are not recyclable.
It would be more productive if Sen. Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and President Joe Biden would take steps to secure the southern border. In 2021, we saw an estimated 2 million individuals crossing the border illegally.
Our population growth requires an unsustainable increase in use of natural resources including water, food and yes, batteries for electric cars. Until our leaders realize this, we will continue to degrade the environment. Oregon voters should consider replacing Wyden and Merkley if they continue to ignore the need for border control.
— George Petersen, Redmond
Chris Piper for mayor
A strong and caring mayor is very important to any city. Here is my endorsement of Chris Piper for that office in Bend:
As a disabled person myself (I am blind) and as an active advocate for this all-too-often overlooked or marginalized group, I hope for and seek out civic leaders who will listen to and act for folks with disabilities through law, opportunities and justice. Chris is such a potential leader. He has demonstrated to me and others not only a willingness to listen, but also an honest desire to learn and support us wherever possible. He attends meetings of advocate groups and technology innovators, talks with individuals with diverse needs, and has often shown real interest in seeing that government entities and the community “hear” us. Chris recognizes that anyone can become disabled at any time and wants to make sure that all people have equal rights and opportunities. He has my unequivocal and vote and unstinting support for Bend’s mayor.
— Sharlene Wills, Bend
More needs to be done in Bend schools
I am alarmed by the recent Bulletin article about BIPOC and other students’ being ongoing targets of insults. Providing counseling and healing for the targeted students is a necessary first step, but the source of the insults must be addressed in order to provide a safe and welcoming space for students to learn and flourish. More needs to be done.
Stanford professor and author of “Biased,” Jennifer Eberhardt, discusses mitigation tools to reduce bias. Among them are increasing accountability, increasing empathy and instituting norms. Here’s an idea: Teach kindness as a norm. Then train the community, school staff and students in bystander interventions so that in a crowded hallway, for example, if a student calls out an insult, others might be able to respond appropriately.
When parents feel the only way to protect their child from insults is to remove the child from school, it’s the equivalent of blaming the victim and allowing the perpetrator to have no accountability for the harm done. Again, more needs to be done.
— Margy Lim, Bend
