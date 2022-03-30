The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing — and growing fast.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s. In Oregon, there are more than 69,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 130,000 family members and friends providing care.
As a daughter who watched her father suffer, battle, and die from Alzheimer’s I have seen firsthand how cruel and devastating Alzheimer’s is on an individual, the family and the community. My mother served as my father’s caregiver. The emotional, physical and financial stress of this disease on caregivers is also a crucial issue. My family and I have experienced the Alzheimer’s Association’s resources as a lifeline of hope and a reminder that we are not alone.
Through this we’ve also grasped the depth and reality of how Alzheimer’s affects so many people like us, too many people. The association brings hope and support to all of us.
In recent years Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Senators Wyden and Merkley and Representative Bentz will support increasing funding for Alzheimer’s research at the NIH by $226 million for the 2023 fiscal year.
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources and how you can get involved in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/advocate.
— Jennifer Chance, Redmond
Forgotten veterans
I like to start my day reading The Bulletin. This day was different because I was looking for your coverage of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Honoring the Vietnam War Vets was signed into law by President Trump in 2017. However, there was no mention of it in today’s newspaper. Wonder why?
Shame on The Bulletin. I did notice a grand amount of coverage on St. Paddy’s day. Don’t get me wrong, love that day, too. Guess it comes down to priorities. There were 2,709,918 men and women who served in the Vietnam War. There are approximately 850,00 left today. I remember coming home and walking through the airport in California and a young hippy came over and spit on me and called me a baby killer. At that time we could carry weapons back on planes. My friend was reaching for his .45 pistol to shoot him when we both remembered we were home and thought the American people would welcome us home and celebrate our sacrifices for our great country. Looks like we are still forgotten.
— Wally Long, Bend
Where will the water come from?
Suzanne Roig’s recent article reported 574 homes are planned in Bend by Seattle based Evergreen Housing. Roig notes this will be Evergreen Housing Company’s fourth rental project in Bend including the 204-unit The Commons, the 205-unit Outlook at Pilot Butte, and the 141-unit The Eddy. Two days later Brenda Visser’ article in The Bulletin discussed plans to build affordable housing on 7 acres near OSU-Cascades. Together these reporters document the pro-growth attitudes of the Bend City Council, the Deschutes County Commission, the Oregon Employment Department Regional Economist, and the Selco Community Credit Union’s Vice President.
The intelligent response to all this enthusiasm for growth is Drannan Hamby’s My Nickel’s Worth letter from March 27: “Encouraging growth in quality of life is a goal worthy of pursuit. Encouraging population growth to keep the boom alive is not.”
Certainly a bias toward encouraging growth is on a collision course with available resources, most critically water. U.S. Drought Monitor reports almost 94% of Oregon is in drought, 15% is in exceptional drought including Klamath, Crook, Jefferson, and Morrow counties, where Governor Brown has declared a drought emergency. Meanwhile The Bulletin frequently reports Central Oregon agriculture is in peril. As reservoirs which supply irrigation fail to recover from last year’s drought, farms and ranches are going out of business for lack of water. If our community’s attention is entirely on making housing affordable so more people can move to Bend, where can we find enough water to sustain this booming population?
— Don Kunz, Bend
