Thank you Deschutes County
Forty years ago, Les and I moved our family to Bend and Central Oregon. In doing so, we made a commitment to invest our professional and personal lives in the growth of the community. At the same time, we were able to grow our family, friendships and networks as well our own individuality. Those blessings are a result of the people of Central Oregon, Deschutes County and Bend. Thank you for enriching our lives in so many ways. But as my dad used to say, “nothing lasts forever”.
As most know, March 4, was the official farewell to my husband, retired Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles. On behalf of Les, myself and our family, thank you to all those who worked to make his memorial elegant and honorable. The event was beautifully organized and choreographed paying great tribute to a man who earned it. So many were involved that it is impossible to list everyone but here are a few. Sheriff Shane Nelson led the way assuring that not only was Les’ family taken care of but that his memorial adequately recognized who Les was and his service. Members of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Bend Fire Department as well as Department of Corrections, Sisters Fire, Prineville Police Department, and the Prineville Band of Brothers worked to plan the protocols and then assured perfect execution. Pastor Jim Crowley and Lt. Bryan Husband led the planning effort. The speakers, Sheriff Shane Nelson, Dr. Knute Buehler, Tim Higdon and Nancy Fine, beautifully described the many aspects of a complex man. Christin Hunter, Lawnae Hunter and Margee Sell for arranging the reception after with ‘badge’ cookies, Oreos and coffee. And, of course The Bulletin, the Source, the Nugget, KTVZ and Central Oregon Daily News for the excellent coverage before and after the service. Finally, to those who attended, some from long distances, you brought so much solace to our family. It is difficult to adequately express our appreciation for the dignity and honor expressed for Les that day but please know your efforts brought great comfort and memories.
— Carol Stiles, Caldwell, Idaho
I won’t be thanking President Biden
I have been pondering the difference between the Trump and Biden administrations in the past few weeks.
And to my surprise, a commercial appeared on my TV recently “Thank President Biden for helping Americans,” with the obligatory 800 phone number to call. So, if I were to call I would site the following statistics from our economy:
Real disposable income: DOWN 11%
Homeownership affordability: DOWN 34.3%
Credit card debt: UP 27.2%
Monthly savings: DOWN 83.5%
Food costs changes from Jan 2021:
Eggs up 229%
Flour up 32.9%
Butter up 31.3%
Lunch meat up 21.1%
Let’s venture into other costs:
Natural gas up 57.2%
Gasoline up 48.4%
Electricity up 23.5%
Two other items for discussion: Inflation, might have a chilling effect to realize I received an 8.7% pay raise for Social Security and retired Navy pay. It appears to be higher this year as I write this letter.
Now, let’s look at some major events that have happened during the Biden Presidency. Russia invaded the Ukraine and is still trying to overrun the country. Under the two prior presidents before Trump, Russia invaded a country. Not while President Trump was in office. After he left office, Russia invaded the Ukraine.
During the Biden Administration, North Korea has been launching missiles towards Japan. Russia just took down an American Reaper drone in the last few days. Iran is only a few weeks away from having a nuclear weapon.
China is promoting the demise of America and touting a new world order with the help of Russia. The U.S. Navy seems to be more concerned about pronouns than guarding our nation and being able to go to war.
Our southern border is wide open, I cannot keep up with the millions of illegal aliens who have crossed the border since Biden assumed office. Fentanyl crisis, over 100,000 Americans died last year, from the southern border.
So, if I called to thank President Biden for helping Americans, it could prove to be very awkward!
—Wally Long, Bend
