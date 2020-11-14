I would like to thank with a full heart, Alex Spenser, Democratic for District 2 House of Congress of 2020.
I am one of the many voters who had their voices heard. She knew the uphill climb, she knew the data, and she still took on the journey so that my voice could be seen.
No national COVID-19 response (how many more will die?), attacking health care, and walking out on important matters like firemen funding. Ranchers and farmers reaching out because of poisoned wells, housing shortage for the low income, our natives losing there food supply, and the list goes on.
Thank you Alex, for your courage, compassion and commitment for all Oregonians.
One day, we will vote for people and not party. I wish you well and much success in your future.
In the early morning of March 23, 1863, my ancestor Kenny Greg and his two friends Charles Tracey and Reverend Walter Sadler were caught in a crossfire between the Confederate and Yankee forces in the town of Mercy, Mississippi.
All three black men survived and continued their lives growing crops for the Woodworth/Pierre Community. Kenny and his wife Eloise endured extraordinary challenges. Per history, Vicksburg Mississippi was the last stronghold of the Confederate Army. Because of the Vicksburg history, I find that street name here in Bend very offensive and wounding. I contacted the state of Oregon, who recommended that I reach out to Deschutes County directly. I would hope the residents of this fine community would understand my sentiment.
David Melvin Savory died recently in one of America’s fastest-growing, very wealthy and progressive cities. Too bad he wasn’t homeless in Sante Fe, New Mexico, or somewhere west of the Cascades. The topic of how to address the homeless in Bend, especially in the winter, has been a talking point for way too long. And that goes for the owners and management of The Bulletin.
One of the questions that some might be asking is this: Madame Mayor, what are you going to do, NOW? As in today and the tomorrows to follow?
Mike Koonce’s questions in The Bulletin (11/20) about Biden’s call for unity made me think. Unless it is clear what we are to unify around, the call can seem hypocritical, especially when juxtaposed with Democrats’ resistance against Trump.
Koonce presumes he knows Biden is asking everyone support a Democrat Party agenda. But a careful reading of Biden’s speeches affirms his plea is to unify around values enshrined in our Constitution and traditions of civil behavior by those we elect to office. These are not Republican or Democrat but American values. They include: honoring government separation of powers, obeying established laws, not tolerating foreign interference in our elections, appointing people to office who are qualified and can pass a security check, using the power of elected office to serve public not self interest, and respecting appointees’ loyalty to their oath of office.
On a personal level, Trump has substituted lies for facts, propaganda for legitimate press coverage, and encouraged Americans to treat one another as enemies not as citizens with different views. His coarse language, childish name calling, and treatment of women as mere objects for his sexual gratification disgrace the office.
Trump has abandoned traditional “Republican” virtues: family values, moral rectitude, free trade and fiscal responsibility. This has compelled respected Republicans like Michael Steele, Cindy McCain and Colin Powell to resist Trump. Let’s put aside bitter partisan politics that have characterized the Trump administration and work together to create an America we can all be proud of!
I want to thank The Bulletin for their coverage of Veterans Day and local veterans. As my husband and I rose our flag that morning, we remembered all the losers and suckers in our lives. My dad, a 19-year-old World War II medic, who continued his service for 20 years in the Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. And my father-in-law, who left a young family behind to serve on a destroyer in the South Pacific. He later led as a county commander of the VFW in Ohio, an organization specifically for losers and suckers.
I attended college in the early 1970s with a number of Vietnam vets — a real group of losers and suckers if there ever was one. I’ve known three people whose fathers were POWs captured in Germany — no heroes there. I met a woman a few years ago whose husband is still MIA in Vietnam. He should have know what he was getting into, right?
And lastly, in 2012, my husband and I visited the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France. Rows and rows and rows of suckers and losers for as far as the eye could see.
