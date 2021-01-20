I was 12 when I first visited Washington, D.C., with my grandparents, just one year before John F. Kennedy was struck down by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas, Texas.
And, just as I remember where I was on that day, and on the day Bobby Kennedy was shot and killed in Los Angeles, where I grew up, then Martin Luther King Jr., I will never forget what I saw on my TV on Jan. 6.
I didn’t think I could feel more hurt, more ashamed or more embarrassed as I did by those thugs and vile animals that were desecrating and disrespecting those beautiful buildings, the monuments to our democracy and our freedoms.
I wanted to cry, but decided they weren’t worth it. But why weren’t more people disturbed and hurt by what they witnessed on their televisions?
Have we become so indifferent and blasé because we’ve been hurt too many times? What will it take? How many more wars must be fought, how many more people killed, how many more maniacal power-hungry despots like Hitler, Mussolini, Trump (yes, Trump) will it take before we value and protect our precious American values and we take freedom seriously and personally?
If not now, when?
— Rose McLoughlin, Bend
Why in the world would The Bulletin print Arnold Schwarzenegger’s opinion that the individuals involved in the riot at the Capitol building were comparable to the Nazis in Germany?
None of us know what type of individuals made up the majority of the crowd and, it may be only a minority of troublemakers participated in the riot. Do you know? Then print it. If not, this hyperbole will only serve to divide the country more.
Much of what the Democratic leadership has been doing does remind me of pre-war Germany. The left-leaning rioter’s in Portland and other Democratically controlled cities could just as well have been wearing “brown shirts” as they did in Germany. I don’t recall Democrats like Merkley and Wyden condemning these riots.
Book burning in Germany tried to eliminate the past, elimination of heritage by tearing down statues and monuments serves an equal purpose. Also, consider the suppression of free speech by the left. Some Democratic leaders are encouraging retribution against Trump supporters, some companies are being boycotted because they supported Trump policies and left-leaning tech companies are suppressing conservative views and Democratic wrong-doing (Biden’s alleged collusion with Communist China).
Finally, Schwarzenegger mentions the “Night of Broken Glass” in Germany. The riot at the Capitol is reminiscent of the burning of the Reichstag in Germany by Hitler’s cronies which was then blamed on the Jews.
Did Soros or some wealthy leftist finance some of the rioters? It has been done before, but I am only speculating. If you think I am a subscriber to conspiracy theories, I am not. I want proof.
At the end of the war, I wonder how many people in Germany wished they had been more vigilant as Hitler slowly took over. The Nazis had the Jews for scapegoats, the Democrats seem to be using the conservatives in the same way and are covering up their own misdeeds, largely with the help of the media.
I see troubled times ahead.
— John Russell, Bend
Bravo to Joette Storm and her letter from Jan . 17 in support of direct relief payments with a sharper focus on getting the money to those suffering the greatest hardship. She’s dead right that those of us either working or comfortable in retirement don’t need that help.
So let’s take matters into our own hands. If our dutiful federal representatives sow future bounty indiscriminately, those of us who don’t need it can redirect it to any number of local nonprofits.
Check around. It’s breathtaking how much they do and how little they’re noticed. Oregon, Deschutes County, Bend, are much better places because of their existence.
And, for the skeptical reader’s question: “Did he follow Ms. Storm’s implied advice?” Yep. Sent my $600 relief payment to the Bethlehem Inn. The inn doesn’t charge, and that gift covered the cost of a homeless family staying for five nights. Felt good to hit the website’s submit button.
You should try it, too, for any of the many local groups doing equally good work.
— Dwain Fullerton, Bend
