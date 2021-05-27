I would like to thank Sen . Ron Wyden for his service to the state of Oregon and our nation, and encourage him to continue to take action to create change in order to power Oregon and the U.S. with 100% clean energy. Sen . Wyden has risen as a leader on sustainable practices: working on a just transition toward a renewable energy future and ensuring relief for Oregon communities impacted by natural disasters exacerbated by the changing climate.
Sen . Wyden has introduced and supported bills to protect Oregon’s rivers, improve soil health and crop resilience, ban U.S. oil exports, create millions of good-paying jobs in repairing America’s infrastructure and reduce air and water pollution. These actions are among the many that have shown that Sen . Wyden is in favor of climate legislation and community resiliency that puts the planet and its people before the profit of unsustainable and outdated businesses.
As the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a senior member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen . Wyden has the ability to not only understand the importance of transitioning to a clean energy economy but also the connections to take action and provide funding for this transition. In particular, Wyden has the opportunity to help ensure strong climate action in President Biden’s American Job Plan.
We need bold climate legislation that promotes the transition to a clean energy economy and I am confident that Sen. Wyden will step up to help lead this integral project.
— Sydney Dedrick, Bend
In 1988, our founder Gary Fish established a small brewpub downtown and named it after the iconic waterway flowing through town. At Deschutes Brewery, we depend on healthy forests, protected public lands, and clean, free-flowing water to brew our world-class beer. It’s simple — our business depends on the protection of wild places. Our business and Oregon’s outdoor recreation-based industry is thrilled to see Sen . Wyden’s community-driven, Oregon-crafted solutions for protecting the places we all play.
Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, and community is something Sen. Wyden understands well. From his statewide call for nominations leading to an Oregonian-built River Democracy Act, to convening stakeholder groups in eastern Oregon to produce the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act, Deschutes Brewery applauds Sen . Wyden’s efforts to preserve Oregon’s natural resources for future generations. Sen . Wyden’s Owyhee proposal will protect recreational assets and important wildlife habitat, and provide vital economic development opportunities that support local Malheur County economies and communities. Oregon’s Owyhee Canyonlands are a true gem and we hope to see a bill passed this year that gives this place the protection it has so long deserved.
— Michael LaLonde is the president and CEO of Bend-based Deschutes Brewery
This spring, I killed my first mule deer buck. If you are a hunter like me, you should be outraged that my first buck was killed out of season. Unfortunately, it turns out many deer are killed in Central Oregon every spring by hunters and non-hunters alike who, like me, are simply driving through a migration corridor that’s been in place for centuries, which is bisected by up to 28,000 vehicles a day traveling at 65 miles per hour along Highway 97.
Each spring, Central Oregon’s mule deer decide to pick up and move out of their winter range in the sage brush-covered High Desert and head west toward the mountains. The Cascades provide summer food in the form of shrubs and grasses that give fawns and their mothers the energy they need to make it through the long winter yet to come. These long-established movements are at risk of crumbling apart as uncontrolled development in places like Central Oregon continues to truncate and cut off their paths.
Fortunately, conservation-minded hunting and angling groups are working together to find balanced solutions that allow for the migration of game and continued sustainable development. These groups are working on an approach to protect these corridors through an eventual statewide migration policy. As scientists continue to learn more precisely where big game migrate, we should use this knowledge to conserve these corridors before they are gone.
— Isaac O’Casey, Bend
