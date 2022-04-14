Public safety is an important part of a thriving community, and we are fortunate to have many excellent men and women serving Redmond. In order for police officers and support staff to do their best work, they need proper facilities and working conditions. They are doing their best with what they have now, but that is not sustainable as the department and community needs continue to grow.
Thankfully, during the election this May we’ll have the opportunity to support Redmond’s police department so they may continue their excellent service in a better facility. The current police station downtown is far too small, and its systems are failing. The current police station was designed for 36 people, today we have 60+ officers and staff. The new facility will provide many community benefits including improved privacy for victims of crime to meet with officers; enhance the ability for public safety and county partnerships to assist people in mental health crisis; provide secure parking and evidence storage; and provide the public and officers with a safe and modern facility to serve the needs of our growing community.
As someone who has experienced a home burglary, and who has law enforcement family members, this bond is close to my heart. As a Redmond resident, Mother, Grandmother, and active senior, I want everyone to feel safe in our hometown community. Please join me in voting YES on Measure 9-145 and support building a new public safety facility in our Redmond.
— Bev Clarno, Redmond
Be proud to be a NIMBY
NIMBY: An acronym for “not in my backyard.” The term is often used as a derogatory reference to those people who would deny others the opportunity to build, work and live in a given community because of selfish, self-serving reasons. Well, I will disagree with that stigma.
Our collective “backyard” includes trees, high desert, rivers, lakes, hiking trails, and a manageable city with plenty of amenities. We all should be vigilant and critical of increased traffic, difficulty in parking, massive urban sprawl, unsightly high-rise buildings, and diminishing recreational opportunities. It should be concerning to all citizens that we are seeing increasing numbers of itinerant camps and that our city government seems to be inviting more of the same. We all need to understand that our water resources are not infinite. And it should be obvious that increased traffic produces elevated levels of pollution. Those of us currently residing and paying taxes in Bend have a responsibility to protect our home values and demand a high standard of livability.
So I ask, if you are not willing to protect your “backyard,” who will? Be proud to be a NIMBY. After all, it is your/our backyard.
— Bill Eddie, Bend
Natural gas helps nurseries
As you visit your local nursery and prepare to plant your garden during National Gardening Month, remember those carbon neutralizing plants you love are possible because of natural gas.
Oregon is home to some of the world’s most fertile land with more than 250 commodities grown here. Nurseries rely heavily on natural gas to protect plants during harsh weather. We prefer natural gas because it’s currently the cleanest fuel option. With recent advancements in technology, renewable natural gas and hydrogen will soon be an option to help decarbonize our energy grid and we look forward to those innovations but until then, we need the reliability and affordability of natural gas.
As farmers, we are conservationists intimately familiar with the effects of climate change on our plants and communities. Between record-setting ice storms and heatwaves, the past couple years has been challenging to say the least. As politicians look for solutions to address climate change, I’d urge them to keep in mind that natural gas is part of our clean energy future. And if our state reduces access or makes natural gas more expensive for us, it will negatively affect Oregon’s 700 nurseries.
Whether you’re planting tomatoes and geraniums, you can thank natural gas. Otherwise, those starters wouldn’t be ready for you to pick up at your local nursery this month. Making a key ingredient to our success more expensive will only harm these local, multi-generational businesses. Please allow Oregonians to keep their affordable and reliable natural gas.
— Jeff Stone is executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries.
