My name is McKenna, and I’m a senior at Bend Senior High School. I’m writing in support of the upcoming bond 9-155. If this measure is passed, countless students in Central Oregon would be positively impacted. To every school would come increased safety features in case of the unthinkable, something that we as students are unfortunately forced to think of often. By passing this bond, Central Oregon would be acknowledging how important our schools are and continuing with the standard we hold ourselves and our education to. Speaking to my personal experience at Bend High, a place I value greatly, integral to our identity is the fact we’ve been open 118 years and been at our current building since the 1950s. This history is a great source of pride, but when age starts to impede our progress, it must be addressed. From classrooms without windows to leaks during rainstorms, the age of Bend High’s facilities are catching up with us. The new bond would start the journey to bring BSHS up to speed. There would be no increase in taxes, but more important than that, voters would be showing their commitment to quality in their community. I urge voters to Vote Yes on Measure 9-155 to support the students of Central Oregon.
— McKenna Mancuso, Bend
Barb Campbell’s eight years of service on the Bend City Council have quite literally transformed our cityscape for the better. Her pioneering work as founder of Slower Safer Bend led to her first term in 2014. The result: An expanding network of neighborhood greenways on which residents can safely walk, bike and roll.
Working with a dedicated group of grassroots activists, she led the City Council to its decision to protect Troy Field from being developed into a boutique hotel.
I can point to countless innovative policies that Barb has initiated or supported to position our city as a leader in amelioration of climate change; creation of workforce housing; equity-based decision making; multi-faceted approaches to relieving the plight of unhoused individuals (including the creation of our outstanding Central Oregon Veterans Village); expanded transit; Bend Central District renewal; and on and on.
Barb is helping to prepare Bend to be a welcoming place for women who need access to health care.
As her spouse, I am so proud of Barb for so many reasons, especially for her own personal courage on the day she joined hundreds of her fellow Bendites to protect two immigrant families living in our community lawfully under Oregon statutes.
Barb never received the coveted Bulletin endorsement (although they were much nicer to her this time) nor pocketed tens of thousands in campaign contributions (like her past and present opponents), but — win or lose this time — her place in the betterment of her beloved city will be forever secure.
— Foster Fell, Bend
Despite his experience in public service, I was not familiar with Oliver Tatom before this election cycle. I met him at a community event, and we engaged in a brief conversation about some of the values informing his run for Deschutes County commissioner. He spoke of family and inclusivity, among other things.
Shortly after that, I observed both Oliver and his opponent, the incumbent for the position, in a debate for the first time. It was clear that not only was Oliver familiar with the complex issues facing our county, but he had done his research and crafted thoughtful solutions to propose to address them. I was impressed. Anthony DeBone, on the other hand, came across with platitudes and bluster that showed he was not informed about these issues, nor had he listened to his constituents. He seemed to be simply parroting GOP talking points.
On the radio recently, I again heard Oliver, this time discussing the health and well-being of our county and what that would mean to him. He mentioned not only hunger and health care, but a woman’s right to choose what happens to her body. As a former attorney and retired mental health professional, again, I was impressed. I have read that in a recent meeting, DeBone and Adair voted to deny county employees coverage for abortion care in their upcoming contract.
The choice is clear: Vote Oliver Tatom for Deschutes County commissioner.
— Diane Berry, Bend
