My name is McKenna, and I’m a senior at Bend Senior High School. I’m writing in support of the upcoming bond 9-155. If this measure is passed, countless students in Central Oregon would be positively impacted. To every school would come increased safety features in case of the unthinkable, something that we as students are unfortunately forced to think of often. By passing this bond, Central Oregon would be acknowledging how important our schools are and continuing with the standard we hold ourselves and our education to. Speaking to my personal experience at Bend High, a place I value greatly, integral to our identity is the fact we’ve been open 118 years and been at our current building since the 1950s. This history is a great source of pride, but when age starts to impede our progress, it must be addressed. From classrooms without windows to leaks during rainstorms, the age of Bend High’s facilities are catching up with us. The new bond would start the journey to bring BSHS up to speed. There would be no increase in taxes, but more important than that, voters would be showing their commitment to quality in their community. I urge voters to Vote Yes on Measure 9-155 to support the students of Central Oregon.

— McKenna Mancuso, Bend

