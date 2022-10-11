Through hosting psychedelic informational events, I have heard tons of amazing psilocybin therapy stories.
Like the guy left with crippling PTSD from being kidnapped and held hostage while in Egypt, which he resolved through psilocybin therapy.
Or the MMA fighter who recovered from brain injury through psilocybin therapy.
Or my friend who found psilocybin therapy so effective in managing his severe migraines from brain surgery that he began a psilocybin chronic pain group.
One woman kicked her alcohol addiction, and another her bulimia.
Meanwhile, I know a woman with hearing loss from her antidepressant, a neighbor who took his life after starting his, and a young man left with severe insomnia from his benzodiazepine withdrawals. Did you know prescription drugs are the third leading cause of death in the U.S.?
We have lived the last two years under the mantra of “safe and effective” from one of the most corrupt industries in human history. However, psilocybin is not only safe but also more effective than many pharmaceutical alternatives.
A veteran who supports psilocybin therapy recently told me that he was guarding poppy fields in Afghanistan while his uncle at home was yet another casualty of the pharmaceutical-generated opioid epidemic. Yet psilocybin, which research has shown to be effective in treating drug and alcohol addiction, is seen as criminal.
— Elaine Marshall, Redmond
Betsy Johnson for governor
Could Winston Churchill be elected today?
Churchill’s greatest attributes were independence, clear inspiring communication, honesty, courage and action. And of course, saving Britain. He was neither photogenic nor svelte nor young. (He was 71 during WWII.) He was definitely not Instagram material.
I’m noticing a depressing phenomenon in our politics. I call it ruin by screen, this cult of celebrity, this People Magazine sham world of prom queens and football captains as serious candidates. Why do we fall for it? Why do we think telegenic translates to great leadership?
We have three candidates for Oregon governor. I ask you which one is most like a great leader from the past, full of courage, experience and proven ability to get difficult things done through consensus between opposing sides. Who do we want in charge for instance if and when Cascadia hits our coastline? Who can you see forcefully managing this extreme emergency or others like wildfires, homelessness and impacts of drought.
There are politicians and there are leaders. Don’t confuse the two. Slick talk, divisiveness and fake folksiness are not enough. We need someone who can be a statesperson, not a lightweight in the arena. We need someone with great character, passion for a fight, loads of experience, and thankfully, a sense of humor! We don’t need more of our current nanny state nor inexperience with nice hair.
Vote Betsy Johnson for governor, a true leader for Oregon.
— Kathy Neal, Terrebonne
Vote Tatom, Schmidt, Kebler and Campbell
After two mini town halls in my living room with four separate candidates,
- Two county commissioner candidates: Oliver Tatom and Morgan Schmidt
- One mayoral candidate: Melanie Kebler
- One city council candidate: Barb Campbell
They each can have my vote in this November 8th Election!
Why? The knowledge of the work needed for each office including job and life experience, skill sets, problem-solving skills and vision for the future was tremendously impressive. Even more impressive was their passion for the work.
— Marlene Barnett, Bend
Oliver Tatom will stop the bleeding
Working in trauma surgery at St. Charles Medical Center I’ve experienced first-hand the damage guns can do. That’s why I’ve been volunteering to provide community education on bleeding control to the public as one way we can mitigate the effects of gun violence. And that’s where I met Oliver Tatom.
Oliver and I volunteer locally for a national program called “Stop the Bleed” and I’ve seen his caring and concern for victims of gun violence at work. Here in Central Oregon, often alongside our colleagues at Bend Fire & Rescue, we have trained community members, teachers, school nurses and others on how to stop bleeding from wounds until emergency help can arrive. We also distribute Stop the Bleed kits with supplies to keep on hand for emergencies.
I come from a large family, many of whom own firearms, and I know that people have dichotomous views about guns and gun safety. Oliver has always impressed me as being willing to listen and learn, hoping to understand the complexities of an issue like gun safety and trying to do the right thing.
I feel strongly that gun violence is a public health issue, and I’m supporting Oliver for County Commissioner because I know he has exactly the kind of sensitivity and skill we need in that role. I know he’ll keep working to “stop the bleeding,” literally and figuratively. He has my vote, and I hope he can have yours as well.
—Dr. Jennifer Watters serves as medical director of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. This opinion is her own.
