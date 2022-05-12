Your letters in Saturday’s paper were interesting and a distraction to the real threats that should concern everyone. Giving abortion rights to the states is how the Constitution is written. Even Former Justice Ginsburg knew it was poorly written and open to debate though written by liberal justices at the time. It will not change anything in most states, but you wouldn’t know that by the vitriol against the Supreme Court. To threaten any judge and their families should be a wake-up call for those who believe in any form of democracy. What should be more frightening is how speech and censorship is in the press and social media platforms. Now the government is starting what is only done in dictatorships and totalitarian regimes, a Minister of Truth. That should send a chill to everyone. Now that is Orwell’s 1984 and should unify not separate all those who actually believe in the actual freedom of speech in the First Amendment. I can only imagine if the former president had proposed what the current president is actually doing.
— Bruce K. Evans, Bend
Vote yes on Redmond public safety bond
The Deschutes County Library Board has enough issues without me adding another one, so the least I can do is also offer a solution. It is a fact that our current Redmond library will be a pile of rubble by next year. This all-brick building has been in use since 1930 and fits in nicely with the former Redmond High School (now city hall) across the street.
Twenty-seven years ago we agreed to higher taxes in order to redo what was then Jesse Hill elementary into a library. The outside has not been changed. It doesn’t take an architect to see that the two-story, modern glass-clad structure that will replace it clashes with the older neighborhood we have enjoyed for years.
Environmentally it makes sense to preserve what has already been soundly built. The upcoming May 17 election gives us a chance to do just that…and not just for one building, but two!
Voting “yes” on the sorely needed Redmond public safety bond could make available the all brick police station that is next to the library. An enclosed corridor could connect the two. My uneducated guess is that the cost of converting the station would be less than just the cost of destroying Jesse Hill forever. And certainly less than the cost of a new building. The best part will be that two buildings, solely erected with public funding, can continue to serve the public that has already paid for them.
— William Groesz, Redmond
McLeod-Skinner for Congress
I am 33 years old and this election will be my first time voting.
I came to the United States from India at the age of 12, and after 20 years, received my American citizenship last year.
As I look forward to filling out my ballot this weekend, I am grateful for a few things. I’m grateful to live in a state that makes it so convenient to cast my vote. I’m grateful to live in a country with democracy and freedom. I’m grateful to be blessed with peace, security, and stability. I’m grateful to not watch broadcast television and be subjected to political advertisements.
Having said all that, I’m also aware of the times we live in and the way things are going. With every election, and with every action, we have a choice. We have a choice to create the world we want to see. We have a choice to choose love over fear.
Like me, many of you may have received mailers from Kurt Schrader. The last few specifically seem to play on fear by suggesting that he is the only candidate who can win the general election. I hope you allow yourself to make the decision based on who you think would be best suited to be our next representative in Congress. I believe Jamie McLeod-Skinner truly cares about representing us and creating positive change, and not simply remaining in power. Please vote with your heart this election.
— Kavi Chokshi, Bend
