Chris Piper keeps saying that he’ll be the kind of mayor who listens to constituents, but if his past actions are any indication, we seriously doubt it. When he was appointed to the Bend City Council in 2019, the progressive community was very interested to engage in dialogue with him. He hadn’t run a campaign, knocked on doors, or met with the constituents that he was about to represent. We wanted to know: who is Chris Piper?
Indivisible Bend, a grassroots organization dedicated to advocating for progressive values, organized a joint listening session for Piper so that our members and the members of many other progressive organizations could get to know their new appointed councilor. He canceled the day before the event. We tried again, working with Piper to schedule a new date. Again, he made an excuse and canceled at the last minute. Still, we kept trying because we believe it is vitally important (as Piper himself keeps saying) for elected (and appointed) officials to meet with constituents. We asked him to give us a call when he was ready to listen. You know what? We’re still waiting to hear from Chris Piper.
— Amber Keyser, Bend and Nancy Boever, Bend
Incompetence from our leaders
I’d like to commend Neil Wilson (“Protect the Border”) in the Feb. 3 My Nickel’s Worth. The Bulletin should also be praised for publishing material counter to the new ownership’s progressive policies. As for Wyden and Merkley who have both ignored the border situation as well as failed to criticize Biden’s Afghanistan debacle; what else would one expect?
With regard to Afghanistan, there are only two possibilities for Biden’s debacle. Either he made this unconditional surrender over the objections of his cabinet and military; in which case he should have resigned and/or been impeached. If, on the other hand, his actions were encouraged and/or supported by his advisors’ incompetence; every American should be terrified.
With regard to the border, it’s clear to most that Biden and Company crafted the migrant invasion for the purpose of installing future Democrat voters in mostly purple to light-red states. There may even be some sent to our own Oregon “red” east and south counties. Just from a security perspective alone this should be an impeachable offense. Since the affected states will be required to pay for the significant public services these illegal aliens will require, where is the congressional pushback? Where is the public pushback? We really need to help our country recover from this year of unmitigated disasters.
— Jay Feinstein, Bend
Starnes for governor
Over the past several months, whenever I’ve heard the name of a new gubernatorial candidate, the first thing I’ve done is to go to their campaign website and look at their platform. Many offer typical, very general party-line talking points, and some never mention a plan of action at all. In contrast, I noted Patrick Starnes stands out by offering a concrete, proactive policy agenda of no less than five proposals. Of these, I am particularly interested in his plan for extending OHP to all residents of Oregon.
There are many reasons to support Starnes’ single-payer plan, but one that never receives attention in the media debate is that it could free small businesses like mine from the burden of providing health insurance not only to our families, but also to employees, making it easier for us to retain regular staff longer term. Many politicians from both major political parties often talk about helping small businesses, but Patrick Starnes alone is proposing a concrete solution to a key problem that we all face.
Not only is Patrick Starnes the only candidate I’ve seen to advance this solution on his campaign website, but I believe he’s also the candidate most likely to follow through on it. The biggest obstacle to implementation is not an increased tax burden (it would actually save Oregonians money), but industry lobbying. Meanwhile, Starnes has campaigned against the influence of private, well-heeled interests in government for years, and also includes campaign finance reform in his platform as yet another specific policy goal.
In short, Patrick Starnes looks to me to be the best chance Oregon has of attaining a better health care system.
— Stephan Franciosi, Alsea
