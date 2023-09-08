Coyote

When I moved to Bend 35 years ago, I was pleased with the community-based medical systems available. Bend’s only hospital was caring and responsive to its growing clientele. As population grew, specialized services were added. What a great hub of medical care.

Now, in the face of St. Charles’ consideration of dropping thousands of clients covered by Medicare Advantage plans, you are no longer the caring medical community you once were. In fact, you are just the opposite.

