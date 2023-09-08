When I moved to Bend 35 years ago, I was pleased with the community-based medical systems available. Bend’s only hospital was caring and responsive to its growing clientele. As population grew, specialized services were added. What a great hub of medical care.
Now, in the face of St. Charles’ consideration of dropping thousands of clients covered by Medicare Advantage plans, you are no longer the caring medical community you once were. In fact, you are just the opposite.
I am single, of limited income, and of Medicare age. My insurance coverage, PacificSource Medicare Advantage, has met my medical needs while making my care affordable.
I am distressed that you will take that away from me and thousands like me. This year I was well-served by PacificSource and The Center when I fractured my wrist. I have never experienced problems with PacificSource. In fact, I know of no one with this plan who has.
My plan includes coverage for dental, hearing and vision, each at reasonable cost. Should I have to revert to Medicare plus supplemental, I will either have to forego coverage or endure much higher premiums.
Read again: Dental. Hearing. Vision. These are health concerns for every aging person. Let’s add increased prescription costs. We seniors will be hurt the most should you capriciously decide to disconnect from Advantage plans.
This is your community. We seniors are a growing and influential part of this community. Why are you even considering eliminating our cost-effective Advantage plans? Why do you want to make our remaining years in Bend so difficult? I ask, do not disconnect from the Medicare Advantage plans.
— Nancy Tyler, Bend
On Sept. 15, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will tackle the topic of coyote killing contests. I implore Central Oregonians to help show the commissioners what Oregon residents truly think about these contests by providing testimony at the public hearing at 1 p.m. at the Inn at Seventh Mountain.
As Oregonians, we hold values that prioritize the stewardship of our land and wildlife.
These contests are completely contrary to those principles.
Lifelong hunters recognize that these killing contests deviate from centuries-long standards of respectable hunting.
The manner in which animals are killed in these events raises serious ethical questions, as the carcasses are disposed of carelessly after serving as a mere scorecard to win prizes.
It is essential to remember that these animals are not being hunted for any purpose beyond the competition itself.
Nothing is harvested from their bodies, instead they are piled up like trash to be carted away.
The impacts go beyond the individuals that are killed.
Coyotes have a vital role within the ecosystems they inhabit by regulating rodent populations.
The indiscriminate killing of hundreds of coyotes for entertainment orphans young and abruptly changes the balance of local habitats. Instead, we should manage their populations responsibly, just as we do with other animal species.
I urge Central Oregonians to take a stand alongside other states across the nation in recognizing the issues presented by these cruel coyote killing contests.
If you too see the issues with these contests, please join us in providing testimony on Friday.
— Sally Compton, executive director of Think Wild Central Oregon
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.