I recently suffered a near death experience due to a lower GI bleed. Had it not been for the incredible work of the paramedics and the Trauma Team at St. Charles hospital I would have certainly died. I write this letter to remind our community just how important it is to have a great hospital in Bend to serve all of Central Oregon. After all, we in Bend will all need St. Charles at some point in our lives.
Recently The Bulletin reported the dire condition of the hospital with regard to staff shortages and low employee morale. While I personally found all the doctors, nurses and technicians to be engaged and extremely positive, there can be no doubt that St. Charles is facing many challenges. One of the main problems is a lack of affordable housing for entry level medical personnel. Many potential hospital employees simply can’t afford to live in Bend. The solution to the affordable housing shortage might be rectified by financial incentives to local builders to develop homes that are attractive for young professionals.
Meanwhile, perhaps the best way to help our local hospital is to get involved and make a tax deductible donation or join the St. Charles Foundation. Those funds will surely go to good use.
My recent experience at St. Charles made me realize what a tremendous resource the hospital is in our community. The doctors, nurses, and medical technicians literally saved my life. We should all be concerned when our hospital struggles with staff shortages and adequate funding. Make no mistake, all of us in Central Oregon will someday need the “cutting edge” level of care that St. Charles delivers daily.
– Bill Eddie, Bend
Consider another library location
As the days pass, I am more and more conflicted over the issue of possible sites for a new library. Driving down SE 15th Street, although not as central as the current downtown location, the land available for sale in that area is another option.
The land available for sale is in close proximity to Caldera High School and to the new popular Alpenglow Park. To me that signifies a potential built-in reader population that already exists in that developed area.
I urge the Library Board to investigate the parcels available on SE 15th Street. I do not believe the SE 27th Street location is as accessible as a library should be.
—Liz Douville, Bend
Share the tax burden
Here we go again. An Aug. 8 article in the Oregon Capital Chronicle said Oregon schools need billions to close a funding gap. This always means voters will eventually be asked to approve another tax hike on property owners, while many of these voters are not property owners and have nothing to lose by affirming such a hike.
As a property owner, I resent that.
There is abundant information in various sources, like the Oregon Capital Insider and this paper, about how Oregon is awash in funds. A September 2021 article stated that the sale of a Bend property between 27th Street and Stevens Road for $22 million would go to the Common School Fund; a February 2022 article in the Capital Insider stated Oregon was “flush with cash,” and that the General Fund had $1.7 billion (with a B) more than forecast; another February 2022 Bulletin article reported Oregon had a “tax windfall” of $979 million. Now, Oregon schools again want more funding.
This has become an annual thing.
Education is important, but there is a limit to my largesse. Oregon already has very high property taxes because Oregon has no sales tax. Maybe it’s time to increase taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and gas, as well as consider a reasonable sales tax (5%) that everyone could share in if there is such an ongoing and urgent need for school funding. It is past time to share the tax burden and funding needs with everyone beyond just property owners.
– Kathy Sanchez, Bend
