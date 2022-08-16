Typewriter

I recently suffered a near death experience due to a lower GI bleed. Had it not been for the incredible work of the paramedics and the Trauma Team at St. Charles hospital I would have certainly died. I write this letter to remind our community just how important it is to have a great hospital in Bend to serve all of Central Oregon. After all, we in Bend will all need St. Charles at some point in our lives.

Recently The Bulletin reported the dire condition of the hospital with regard to staff shortages and low employee morale. While I personally found all the doctors, nurses and technicians to be engaged and extremely positive, there can be no doubt that St. Charles is facing many challenges. One of the main problems is a lack of affordable housing for entry level medical personnel. Many potential hospital employees simply can’t afford to live in Bend. The solution to the affordable housing shortage might be rectified by financial incentives to local builders to develop homes that are attractive for young professionals.

