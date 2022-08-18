In response to Jennifer Stephens’ guest column, Bulletin, Aug. 16, I am speaking up. It is obvious with Ms. Stephens’ credentials and background, that she wants the building to get going as soon as possible.
My partner and I have lived in Bend nearly 40 years and have obviously seen a lot of changes. Good and bad and questionable. Yes, we are growing and need affordable housing. However, the insane push to build, build, build is, in our opinion, way out of control.
It seems that not much thought has been put into what is happening. Traffic is absurd. Green spaces are fast disappearing. Trees are gone in a flash.
And I have a couple of big questions for all these rabid builders. Why in the world are none of these dwellings being built with solar panels? And why do they all have black or very dark shingles that soak up the heat? Oh yes, and one more question — Is no one thinking of where all the water is coming from for these thousands of houses?
Finally, a question for Ms. Stephens. I have no idea where your residence is located but would like to know how many apartments, tiny houses, condos, mansions are you planning on in your backyard?
Barbara “BJ” Thomas, Bend
How many times has Rep. Cliff Bentz turned his back on, or even thumbed his nose at, the interests of Central and Eastern Oregon citizens, whom he “represents” in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District.
The latest assault on the opportunities for a better future for countless Oregonians, often our neighbors in his district whose livelihoods are in agriculture, health care and green energy production, is representative of Bentz’s no vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Biden.
Even as a Bend resident who has been redistricted to a new congressional district from the former 2nd District, I have far more in common with the people and needs of Central and Eastern Oregon. I will not turn my back on my neighbors across such a huge part of our state, but Cliff Bentz has been doing that for the first two years of his misguided election to Congress.
Brian Bell, Bend
Melanie Kebler is running for mayor because she is proud to be a Bend resident. Housing is one of the most pressing issues for Bendites, and Melanie understands that pride in a community means you value and care for your community to constantly work to improve.
Pride for Bend should not be confused with complacency with the status quo. The Republican Party has resembled this complacency, since the ‘80s Reaganomics, which enriches the wealthy, impoverishes the poor, and erases the middle class. Every Republican has followed suit ever since with big corporate payouts. Did you benefit? What is the greater good of the community? The shrinking middle class is a creation of policies that never went far enough to create a difference to cap corporate greed or right past wrongs. Chris Piper’s values are reflected in donations to Republican supporters of Trump who appointed terrible justices, gave tax breaks to the wealthy, and undid countless advances we have fought hard for. The wants of the privileged “greater good” should not come at the expense of the dignity of the least among us. You can’t say you stand for equity and have unhoused neighbors out of sight.
Kebler is a progressive candidate, with a background in defending the rights of oppressed people. She doesn’t lobby for builders and developers. Furthermore, she is working toward making sure that housing of all sizes and income levels is available.
To house all people in Bend, vote for Melanie Kebler for mayor on Nov. 8.
Joanne Mina, Bend
