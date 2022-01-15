Speaking directly about masks
The Friday edition of The Bulletin included an article titled “Planner, officials clash on mask mandates.”
A planner with a national conservative conference coming to Redmond in April said that he was assured by two of the three county commissioners (Tony DeBone and Patti Adair) that the state’s mask mandate would not be enforced. Commissioner DeBone disagreed saying, “It’s nothing I would say directly.” That comment leads us to wonder what DeBone may have said/indicated indirectly.
Direct communication happens when a speaker’s true intentions are communicated in a verbal message. Indirect communication happens when a speaker’s true intentions are hidden.
This same edition of The Bulletin pointed out (directly) that on Thursday, Oregon had the fastest-rising rate of new COVID-19 infections of all 50 states. Another article quoted Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority as saying (directly) “Masks work. We’re able to minimize our negative outcomes because we have a relatively high vaccination rate, a relatively high booster rate and one of the highest rates for mask usage in the country.”
If event planners would like to use Oregon venues, they must be required to follow Oregon laws and mandates.
Mask mandates are made to protect the general public health and save lives, and should be enforced as mandated. Our elected officials must communicate directly at all times.
— Kathy Dammarell, Bend
Help the salmon
Jim Greer’s guest column regarding the Snake River dams from Wednesday is right on the point. Any controversial issue is best approached by following the money. Who benefits or loses the most from any given viewpoint? In the arguments supporting breaching the dams, the winners are the fish, obviously — but also the tribes that depend on those fish, as well as communities all the way from the mouth of the Columbia River to the upper Salmon River and the Imnaha and Grande Ronde Rivers in Oregon. Most of all, taxpayers in general would benefit. Study after study has shown that the economic benefits of returning salmon and steelhead to Northwest rivers. Doing so saves taxpayers untold millions of dollars in mitigation and failed restoration costs, as well as subsidies to a few mega agricultural corporations, to BPA and to the veiled layers of government and private bureaucrats and attorneys that maintain a stake in the status quo.
Rep. Mike Simpson’s is a good plan, not perfect, but it takes care of the economic interests of those who really depend on the dams, and it removes the most significant obstacles to restoration of the mighty Snake River. It is time and past time for the Northwest legislative delegations and governments to get on board and either support Simpson’s plan or propose a better one.
— Rod Bonacker, Sisters
Remember Bend’s parking past
Seems Bend has politicians who haven’t been around long enough to know the history. Over 25 years ago Bend took out all the parking meters because they were keeping people out of downtown. It worked. Businesses got lots more customers.
Now the people with no memory want paid parking again.
Recently, they made the Brooks lot paid parking. I used to go to Bend Brewing regularly but no more. I won’t pay to go down for an hour. Too many places to park for free.
— Richard Hoffman, Bend
Put Kristof on the ballot
I have supported Nicholas Kristof for governor of Oregon ever since I heard that he was running. Imagine having this longtime son of Oregon, with his clear-minded understanding of problems faced by ordinary citizens, becoming our governor! He has spent his life standing up for people left behind by their governments. He listens to workers. He speaks up for those whose sons and daughters have been lost to the opioid crisis. He realizes the toll that homelessness has taken on our once -prosperous state.
Then I learned that political insiders may have pressured the secretary of state to keep Mr. Kristof’s name off the ballot. Why? I read a news story about former Supreme Court Justice William Riggs’ opinion that Mr. Kristof qualifies and a guest opinion by three former secretaries of state agreeing that, when it comes to determining eligibility to run for office, election officials err on the side of inclusion in, not exclusion from, the democratic process. I certainly agree with their opinions, and I urge the Oregon Supreme Court to put Nicholas Kristof’s name on the ballot.
— Carol Carlson, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.