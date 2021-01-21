I appreciated Jan. 15th’s article on crowded sno-parks, especially since waking up at 4 a.m. on ski days has become my new reality.
I’ve checked all the boxes in Central Oregon sno-park bingo, including meeting the out-of-stater who said “the parking ticket was only $130 — worth it!” and seeing the last legal spot at Dutchman fill before 6 a.m. — on a weekday.
Overrun sno-parks and the outpouring of interest we are seeing for public lands year-round is instructive should we choose to pay attention. The population of Central Oregon is set to double in the next few decades. COVID-19 has driven people to the outdoors more than ever before, shining a light on a clear supply-and-demand issue.
I am hopeful that the recent change in presidential administration will allow agencies like the U.S. Forest Service to finally throw some serious time and money behind planning for the future of recreation on our public lands. Values like fish and wildlife habitat, carbon storage, clean water and recreation have long played second fiddle to logging, and it’s time for that to change.
We need a new plan for our public lands. One that addresses the supply and demand of recreation, conserves space for wild creatures and ensures historically excluded communities are able to access and enjoy them.
The Forest Service, and arguably more importantly, Sens. Wyden and Merkley and Rep. Bentz, should help craft a new and better vision for our public lands now before it’s too late.
— Jamie Dawson lives in Bend and works for Oregon Wild.
The first week of January was one to remember for The Bulletin’s editorial section.
First, there was the bewildering waste of ink headlined, “Did Cliff Bentz fail Oregonians?” You either failed or were too frightened to label Bentz’s actions for what they were: tacit support for the insurrectionists who tried to thwart the tallying of the Electoral College vote. Did Bentz fail Oregonians? Did you really think that needed to be discussed? He also failed the United States and failed to honor the Constitution.
Second, there was publication Sunday, Jan. 10, of Ron Ross’ letter to the editor “Sensationalizing the news,” in which he claims “the widely media-touted and predicted Thanksgiving surge (in coronavirus cases) did not happen.” According to the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 weekly report, the three highest weekly case counts in Oregon were the week of Thanksgiving and the next two weeks. So, even if the increase in cases did not meet the OHA’s threshold for a “surge,” the evidence is plain that the virus spread worse than it had. Yet The Bulletin allowed Mr. Ross to propagate misleading information.
A newspaper doesn’t maintain its desired position as a thought leader by publishing pointless, milquetoast editorials in response to the most serious threat to our nation’s form of government in more than 200 years. And a newspaper doesn’t empower its community when it publishes misinformation on its most hallowed real estate, the editorial page.
— Michael Wilson, Bend
Recent letters to the editor have made various claims against Cliff Bentz, our duly elected congressional representative. The recurring complaint was that he was wrong to challenge Pennsylvania’s electoral vote. Writers also faulted him for opposing impeachment and claimed his action contributed to the civil unrest. These opinions disregard the fact that Bentz was simply exercising his constitutional duty to assure the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner. He had reason to do that.
The civic disruption due to COVID-19 required an adjustment of voting procedures. The problem is that adjustments to federal elections are the constitutional prerogative of state legislatures. Changes made in several states by court order or by secretaries of state are unconstitutional.
Stanford-MIT Elections Project monitors election court cases. They note Vote-by-Mail and Authority to Act cases totaled 132; many have been closed while 66 are still active. Hopefully, these active cases will result in states revising their invalid rules.
J. Christian Adams, a U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner, reports that billionaire Mark Zuckerberg donated $350 million to a nonprofit that then made donations to local election offices. That money was used for voter turnout, specifically in Democratic precincts. The effort was successful in Pennsylvania: In Philadelphia , Democratic turnout exceeded that of 2016 by 43,000.
Bentz’s challenge called attention to spurious voting rules, unresolved legal cases and billionaire vote buying; it reminded us that election laws must be corrected. Although Joe Biden’s election will stand, it has an asterisk denoting its questionable constitutionality.
—Jared Black, Bend
