According to The Bulletin on March 27, there are over 1 million nonaffiliated voters (NAVs) in Oregon who cannot vote for a party candidate in the primary election May 17. You need to choose a party. Your vote will make a difference. It is time for the NAVs to take a stand and fill out a voter registration form that designates their voting choice.
Oregon needs strong leaders who care about its citizens. The primary election determines who that leader will be for their party in the general election. There are nine parties a NAV can choose from, but only two parties that will lead their state and country. I ask you to align with one of the major parties so your vote counts.
You are an independent thinker. You can choose free speech or censored speech, secure borders or open borders, inflation or lower food and gas prices. Please look at what you are passionate about and see what the party has to say about it. Do your research, get off the sidelines and change your party to Republican and vote for freedom.
— Judy R. Dow, Redmond
We flew in from the Middle East. We chose Bend because of its kind people and breathtaking scenery. We traveled for 10 years, as an adventure-seeking couple. When our kids became old enough, we decided to return, and we chose Bend.
We arrived in the middle of COVID when everything was closed. Streets and shops were empty, reminiscent of mausoleums. We built a life, and I made friends, both locals and transplants like myself. I got to know Central Oregonians and fell in love with their outdoorsiness. I was a confidant to many locals and became aware of their sentiments towards other transplants. The chief complaint was our neighbors to the south, the “Californians.” Wonderful folks we pin everything negative on. They drive prices up, crowd our streets, take our jobs, and come in with their alternate political views. I dubbed it the “California Bashing.”
It bothered me and I wondered what happened to our beliefs. The values of equality and freedom. America, the melting pot which growing up overseas, was the most tolerant place on earth. Veterans fought in foreign countries to instill these values and protect them elsewhere, yet we fail to uphold them here. It is discouraging to think that such a dichotomy exists, and it will be challenging to explain that to my children. I do hope that the next generation of Central Oregonians, will forget such differences, and grow to love one another. Not think about the ‘other’, and welcome everyone into their lives.
— Shereen Soliman, Bend
Ban short-term rentals
Robin Vora’s letter about short-term rentals is correct. Banning new rentals and sunsetting existing ones would literally put 1,000 housing units into the sale and rental mix. If a developer created 1000 new housing units not requiring expensive infrastructure improvements, that person would be lauded as a genius. By banning and phasing out rentals, our City Council has the opportunity to be geniuses. Vora cites two California cities banning short-term rentals, but so has Lincoln City. Colorado and Montana ski towns are considering bans.
Every short-term rental takes away some of the quiet enjoyment from surrounding residents. Every rental takes a selfish bite from the neighboring property values because no one wants to live next to one. Look at the city’s files for short-term rental applications which show every neighbor opposed. Whatever sugar rush the city gets from the room tax (about 60% goes to the city’s general fund, 4% goes to public safety and the rest — over 35% goes to tourism) is far outweighed by having more stable housing.
Banning short-term rentals will not solve our housing issue, but it is a 1,000 units closer. Whether professional developers or people living elsewhere wanting to move to Bend later, each of these people are making money by hurting the livability and property values of their neighbors. I am not sure why, other than the room tax, the City Council aids and abets their unneighborly practice while letting 1,000 new housing units escape.
Short-term rentals are not all bad
Anyone who believes an Airbnb will ruin their neighborhood never lived in Sunriver.
— Thomas McGranahan Sr., Sunriver
Why no mention of antifa?
How can there be two articles about violent extremism and its definition without one mention of antifa and its offshoots in Oregon? Call it out on all sides. Antifa is certainly both extreme and violent as Portland has proved along with Seattle, D.C., Minneapolis, etc., over and over.
— Bruce K. Evans, Bend
— Greg Hendrix, Bend
