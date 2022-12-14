As a citizen of Bend I feel a sense of civil confusion over our current laws along with contemplated future laws since I know they will never be enforced. With our fresh and needed snowfall the sidewalk clearing law is an egregious example. For the pedestrians amongst us, we experience very few cleared sidewalks. Regardless of house values, neighborhood demographics, or any other criteria, most sidewalks are never cleared. What this means for a pedestrian facing this situation is a risk of falling or proceeding in the street right of way and at risk of getting hit by a motor vehicle. Of course, I don’t choose a police state, but how can a city impose rules that lack any sanctions? The Bulletin addresses this topic every winter season as a reminder to businesses and homeowners, but lacking enforcement for noncompliance, this is merely a suggestion and not a requirement.
— Alan Durkheimer, Bend
Accountability for voter fraud complaints
All of us who enjoy democracy want accurate vote tallies. When voting fraud occurs, it should be dealt with as quickly as possible. Much of these issues come from highly circulated claims of fraud and exploit labels such as rigged, tampering, vote buying, corruption, etc, to garner more media attention and purposely frighten uninformed voters. With the advent of instant social media platforms and tabloid entertainment masquerading as real news, voters are being bombarded with misinformation and even more threatening, disinformation. Obviously, we can’t punish free speech but we can hold those accountable who register voter fraud complaints. When a complaint is found to have misinformation, disinformation, or no evidence of support, the person registering that complaint should be held accountable. A minimum fine should be assessed to those who interfere with the integrity of America’s democracy. This fine should be congruent to the average cost of an investigation. Voter fraud is a rarity, but its myth is both costly and injurious to our democracy.
— Michael Zapp, Bend
Bentz should condemn Trump’s comments
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz; the latest abomination from our former president calling for the “…termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution…” deserves your immediate condemnation.
Despite the 2020 election being the most open, secure, and fair election in history; despite his own attorney general and election czar defending the legitimacy of the election; despite no evidence of massive election fraud; and despite 61 failed lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election, he still cites his worn-out election fraud fantasy as substantiation for his outrageous statement.
Silence, fealty and impotence are not appropriate responses to the dangerous tantrums of a spoiled rich boy unaccustomed to not getting his way, (who is still the de facto leader of your party).
As our congressman, who has the ear of most of Eastern and Southern Oregon, it’s time for you to heed your oath of office and “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…So help me God.” by standing up with a loud, clear, and public denunciation of this man and his words attacking our Constitution. Do it to keep America great. Do it to defend democracy. Please condemn this lunacy.
— Joseph Bova, Ashland
Column showed short-term perspective
In his Dec. 7 guest column, Chuck Shattuck criticized the way Bend manages transportation and energy conservation. Unfortunately, his piece focused only on a short-term perspective for looking at those issues. Without a longer view, we can only expect to maintain the status quo, which would be a disaster for Bend, and for the planet. Our City Council faces the serious challenge of embracing that longer view, recognizing that people like Mr. Shattuck will criticize their decisions because of short-term sacrifices that may be necessary. I, for one, applaud our leaders for their “deep thinking and common sense” as they manage for our city’s future.
— Louis Capozzi, Bend
(1) comment
As for the lack of sidewalk snow and ice removal, I wonder where are all of the personal injury lawyers finding slip and fall clients for easy $50k - $150k settlements against businesses and homeowners’ insurance policies. A few of those suits might motivate homeowners and businesses to do their sidewalk snow and ice removal duty.
