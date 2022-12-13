Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

As a citizen of Bend I feel a sense of civil confusion over our current laws along with contemplated future laws since I know they will never be enforced. With our fresh and needed snowfall the sidewalk clearing law is an egregious example. For the pedestrians amongst us, we experience very few cleared sidewalks. Regardless of house values, neighborhood demographics, or any other criteria, most sidewalks are never cleared. What this means for a pedestrian facing this situation is a risk of falling or proceeding in the street right of way and at risk of getting hit by a motor vehicle. Of course, I don’t choose a police state, but how can a city impose rules that lack any sanctions? The Bulletin addresses this topic every winter season as a reminder to businesses and homeowners, but lacking enforcement for noncompliance, this is merely a suggestion and not a requirement.

— Alan Durkheimer, Bend

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.