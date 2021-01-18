Should Bentz remain?
The Bulletin’s recent editorial reads like nothing more than a dutiful slap on the hands of Rep. Cliff Bentz. It attributes a motive of high-minded principle to Bentz’s shameful vote that will forever stain his public service record. What Bentz intended — and The Bulletin’s editorial blindingly fails to tell readers — is that he was hellbent on showing his support for President Trump and messaging his MAGA base that it was still possible to overturn the Biden victory and prevent Biden’s inauguration. That is the real reason Bentz joined over 100 fellow Republican zealots and Senate ringleaders Hawley and Cruz in besmirching this time-honored practice of gathering to sanctify the results of the Electoral College.
The notion that Cliff Bentz was qualified to challenge the results in Pennsylvania is ludicrous. Make no mistake about it — and The Bulletin should have said so — Bentz’s participation in this sham played its part in inciting the true-believer mob to storm the Capitol. The Bulletin should have asked whether Bentz has the character and integrity to continue in office. That’s the editorial The Bulletin failed to write.
—John Owen, Bend
Questions about Malimon
Thank you to The Bulletin for running an Associated Press article on Jan. 14 revealing some of the Trump loyalists who showed up for the Capitol insurgence on Jan. 6 in D.C.
It raised curiosity about one Kristina Malimon and her mother, of Portland, who were arrested for curfew violation and unlawful entry. She and her mother are out on bail, according to the AP article.
How is it that Russian immigrants become so politically active, and where does their funding originate?
The AP reports that Kristina is vice chairwoman of the Young Republicans of Oregon, according to the group’s website, and is listed as an “ambassador” for the pro-Trump group, Turning Point USA. Also that she has posted photos online of her posing with Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr. She’s been noted as the primary organizer of a Trump boat parade on the Willamette River in August, she served as a Republican poll watcher in Georgia and reported “irregularities” that were debunked, and she attended the Million MAGA March in Washington last month. On its face, nothing illegal up to Jan. 6.
Questions: Are Kristina, her mother, her brother and other adult members of this Russian-speaking household U.S. citizens? When did Kristina (and/or family) immigrate to the U.S.? What is Kristina’s occupation? Her mother’s? Her brother’s? What is her funding source for traveling around the country?
Follow the money. People who are concerned about our democracy want to know.
— Joan Stibal, Redmond
Letter was a distraction
The Bulletin should be ashamed. Publishing the letter from Mr. Nelson was an embarrassment all around. While we are used to the “whataboutisms” of Trump apologists designed to distract from his routinely outrageous lies and actions, it is unfathomable that anyone would criticize the paper for failing to provide coverage on Hunter Biden, a case reportedly being pursued by the Department of Justice. And, the totally untrue, unsubstantiated and scurrilous allegations that somehow Joe Biden was involved with the Chinese communists. An allegation solely made by radical right-wing media and the purveyor of “The Big Lie” himself.
The embarrassing part is that anyone would focus on these allegations when we are dying at a rate of 4,000 a day, among the highest death rates per capita in the world. This is largely a result of gross mismanagement, politicization and lies, including the marginalization of precautionary measures. And perhaps even more difficult to understand is the focus on these allegations, during this tragic period when our nation continues to experience a historic insurrection — one inspired by the president and carried out by domestic terrorists, a great many of whom have been identified as members of white supremacist groups. This violent mob was not only incited to somehow overturn our democratic election, deemed to be fair and open by all state officials and 50 courts, but intended to capture and assassinate Vice President Pence and other elected officials. Hunter Biden, really?
— Anne Carwile, Bend
Renounce your crazies
The local Democrats are howling nonstop that Rep. Cliff Bentz should resign because he is supporting and not renouncing President Trump. It’s clear to me that every Republican who cares about the future of the party should renounce Trump and his recent antics in no uncertain terms and posthaste.
It is also clear to me that Democrats need to renounce in no uncertain terms and posthaste the rioting, looting and property destruction that has been going on in places like Portland for the past several months, all being done under the guise of “protesting.” But we have not heard one peep from local or national Democrats to this effect. And it seems pretty clear that the power structure in Portland (all Democrats) is quite content to allow the destruction of the city to proceed apace.
So … Republicans and Democrats: renounce your crazies, frequently and in no uncertain terms. Demand that your public officials take swift and strong action against such people when they break the law. Failure to do so will lead to even further political polarization, riots, looting, property destruction and suchlike, which might just eventually overflow the bounds of downtown areas and into your neighborhoods.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
Gov. Brown is right
I am a 76-year-old retired senior who is able to stay home and stay safe. I agree with Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to put school teachers and staff first. We need to get our children back in school.
—Tracie Layman, Bend
Hypocrisy in letters
I’m finding it entertaining to see the continuous posts about how despicable people find our president and his supporters to be. The letters are constantly filled with comments about the “storm” on the Capital and the “horror” many people had to endure and how Trump and his “henchmen” egged on the mob, and how this is one of the “darkest moments” in American history, etc., etc.
Where were all these comments when Portland was being burned and looted for months on end? Or when they were destroying statues and setting police cruisers on fire? Why weren’t there posts about the forest fires many claimed were set by the same “peaceful protesters” that had free rein on destruction in Portland?
Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.
— Joel McCabe, Bend
Don’t believe the big lie
Cliff Bentz chose to support an objection to the Electoral College count in Pennsylvania. But did he do it as a man who “is capable of thinking for himself and voting with his conscience as he sees fit” as Don Fraley claims in his letter on Jan. 17? Or was he, as the new guy, just one more follower parroting Trump’s Big Lie so as not to alienate Trump’s base? Hint: People who really think for themselves never believed Trump’s Big Lie in the first place!
— Rick Neufeld, Bend
