Shameful senator
What a shock – Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) has pulled his support for the infrastructure bill that President Biden had proposed as the cornerstone of his first term in the White House. It may be the end to the vision of reconstructing the country’s roads and bridges in addition to creating a more equal society with education and child aid for poor families.
The other sad reporting in this morning’s Times is the grave issue of homelessness in our cities — a new book titled San Franciscko by Michael Shellenberger examines the reasons for the homeless invasion of the City by the Bay and others on the San Francisco Bay. Oakland and Alameda that are overtaken by tents and camps in plain view in parks and squares. The author veers in the direction that such horrendous social problems occur mainly in Democratic run cities and states and those progressives lack the backbone to strike a blow to “those people” that refuse to follow rules of cleanliness and orderly behavior.
With all our country’s (and the world’s) problems, from pandemic to inequality and a shifting economy that drastically changes behaviors, we seem to stay behind our lines in defense of our positions as democracy slowly perishes. Democrats are deemed weak “bleeding hearts” and the right moves on to ensure that the next election voters will have less options to vote. The Republicans offer no plans, deny responsibility for January 6th and yet they march on.
The homeless, the poor, the pandemic and immigrants will not magically disappear. We must agree to deal with all of it right here in each of our communities. Let us be the conductors of light instead of hiding in the darkness of our fears.
— Carlos “Charlie” Wysling, Bend
New profiles in courage
If John F. Kennedy were alive today, he would certainly include two Republicans — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — in his book, “Profiles in Courage.”
These two Republican are seeking out the truth to find out how such an insurrection of this magnitudes on Jan. 6 last year could take place in our capital, in our country in 2021.
There had to be a lot of behind-the-scenes planning, organizing and money to pull off this fete. It was no stroll in the park.
The fact-finding committee needs to find out all the details of this jamboree so they can pass some fool-proof laws so it will never happen again.
— James Gilbertson, Culver
Help the most vulnerable
I am experiencing a health problem which may be temporary, thanks to the intervention of sharp people at Urgent Care, fast access to drugs and specialists, and a safe and warm home.
How many who live on the margins of Bend with chronic trauma and illness can make claim to this privilege? And who helps them navigate the system? We argue about protecting “our territory” under the absurd notion that there is a “them and us.” We continue to postpone housing, care and services to the most vulnerable among us. Have mercy on us.
— Janet Whitney, Bend
Is there more that could be done?
Here we go again another variant and it does not seem to care if you have been vaccinated. They suggest you get a booster. Will it work? We seem to keep throwing vaccines at COVID and it doesn’t slow down. So to the doctors of Central Oregon and St. Charles be the ones to say let’s get this. Throw everything you’ve got at this. Go off label. Dig deep. There must be more that can be done. What if there is an anti viral out there that can stop this? Find it. Maybe just one of those things not recommended does work
Be the one that says we can do better and more.
— Cathie Thomas, La Pine
