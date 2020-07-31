Seek nature
We are in for the “long game.” The masks likely will continue to when “the snow flies.” My appreciation goes out to the medical care professionals, daily facing illness and deaths. They hold us together. I can’t imagine their quiet emotional crises.
I sense, beyond the overwhelming pressures in medical facilities, that we are tired of the disruption to our lives, and stresses about school starting, no income if we’re unemployed, and shifting promises of a vaccine.
“Keep Calm. Carry On,” was coined in 1939 by the British as World War II began. My walks take me by a fence where hung is that phrase on a bright red banner.
Calm for me is to be in a Bend park and soaking in the trees there. A friend, sequestered in an urban senior citizen home, tells me many occupants, physically healthy, now are lonely.
I never have taken our trees, mountains or gradual twilights for granted. Irish essayist John O’Donohue writes, “Light never shows the same mountain twice.”
British “stiff upper lip” amid our pandemic might help. But when the snow flies, I’ll stay here with the trees, and not follow snow birds to crowded warm beaches.
Beat down by the lockdown?
Recovering from a stroke, poet Walt Whitman wrote about trees, “How strong, vital, enduring! how dumbly eloquent!...”
Let our mountains and trees restore your sense of being alive; and perhaps they will assuage the virus induced worries.
— Tim Conlon, Bend
St. Charles deserves recognition
I am proud to live in the Bend community and want to commend St. Charles Health System led by Joseph Sluka, President and CEO.
St. Charles’ leadership team has implemented a successful plan for handling the COVID-19 crisis while keeping communication lines open with the public. Current statistics are readily made available to the media for public information. By closely monitoring and reassessing the community’s fluctuating needs, they have been able to successfully keep up with our community’s healthcare demands.
I frequently visit St. Charles for services and have been repeatedly impressed by the positive feedback I receive from my own healthcare providers in regard to St. Charles taking swift action in protecting its employees. The positive comments I hear are about how they appreciate the hospital’s concern for its employees.
As a local resident, it is reassuring to see the forethought, concern for front line employees, willingness to adapt, and continuous communication with the public. It is refreshing to see such transparency from an institutional leader.
As a person at risk, it is very comforting to know that our hospital system is prepared and has a strong leadership team on all levels.
— Lawnae Hunter, Bend
Read Profiles in Corruption
This letter is a rebuttal to Rich Belzer’s guest column of July 28. He uses Mary Trump’s tell all book to paint President Trump as being “out of control and out of his league.”
Here are some highlights that Belzer gleans from the book. Trump is the way he is because he had a terrible father. He had to go to a German bank to get financing for his real estate operations. He went through bankruptcy several times. He lied about the size of the crowd at his inauguration which makes him a chronic liar.
I’m not here to defend Trump, but to offer a comparison to Mary Trump’s book. I refer to a book called “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer. This book describes how five senators, a large city mayor and the presumptive 2020 Democrat presidential nominee, were able to rise to wealth and power for themselves and their families through very dubious means.
Four of the senators ran in the presidential primaries. This information has never been shared by the mainstream media. I don’t know if Mary Trump’s book backs up any of her non-public information with facts, or is based on personal opinions in order to boost sales.
Schweizer's book has 90 pages of footnotes, which lends credibility to the information he presents.
If you are concerned about the future of our country, I urge you to get educated and involved.
— Richard Bryant, Redmond
Congress should speak up
To the silent members of Congress: Where is your voice? How can you stand quietly by while this unprecedented assault on our Constitution and Rule of Law occurs?
The President's denial of the reality this pandemic is insane; it is solely responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans and the gutting of our economy.
And you have been silent the whole time! The President then sets jack-booted thugs upon peaceful protesters for a photo op, convicted criminal friends are pardoned, and now he is talking of "postponing" the election!
How can you stay so quiet and mousy? I am proud of the peaceful protesters in Portland and throughout the US, and if America survives this challenge it will be because of their "finest hour" — not yours!
— Donald Olds, La Pine
