I am in full agreement with Jason Barber regarding his guest column on Dec. 31 about school funding. Having been a high school teacher in Portland for 11 years, I can testify to the reality he describes when he states “Your child is more than likely … to graduate high school without essential math skills or the ability to understand the context and validity of what they read.” Why is this so? The answer is clear. “Oregon currently spends $12,450 dollars per student annually, while the U.S. average is $13,187” .... That is likely why only 40% of Oregon K-8 students are proficient in math and 54% proficient in reading.” We are letting our students face a future poorly prepared to succeed and prosper in it. From a purely personal point of view as someone without children in school, I could ask “Why should I care?” and say “Don’t you dare touch my kicker!” Yet if I want good service from businesses, efficient and responsive government, jobs to keep people out of the homeless camps, well trained health care and senior care workers, police that can protect and serve us with wisdom, and even grocery clerks who can make change, we need good schools featuring smaller class sizes and excellent teachers to make that a reality. Mr. Barber is absolutely right. So if you can’t get into funding it for our students, then just think of yourself, and fund it anyway! You will be investing in your own future!
— Tom Kelley, Sunriver
Remembering the unhoused who died
Before the holidays, as the cold and snow were settling in across our region, community members stood together in the dark. We shared a universal practice, acknowledging the passing of dear ones: Out loud, we said the names of mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who passed away this last year without the security of a roof, a warm bed or possibly anyone to notice.
This poignant ceremony was coordinated by Donna Burklo/Family Kitchen with Colleen Thomas/Deschutes County and others, including Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang. The circle included those who minister on a daily basis to our un-housed citizens, working the intractable and complex issues that keep people on the margin. It was a profoundly humane acknowledgement that every life matters. Every one. Homelessness is the moral dilemma of this fraught moment. Thank you all for your efforts and leadership.
— Ruth Williamson, Bend
Help Redmond set goals
The Redmond City Council will begin the process of setting goals for the city for 2022. Although it was recommended, the majority of the council has decided to not engage the public formally in setting the city’s goals. Most, if not all of the goals being set will, however, impact the community. Some of the issues addressed in this process may include: (1) allocation of the $2.95 million federal grant the city will receive in May of 2022 (e.g. homeless shelter, new police facility, etc) (2) Updating the city transportation plan to include an eastside alternate route from the 97/ Airport way interchange in the south via Airport way and NE 9th street to the O’Neil /97 junction in the north (3) Installing more sidewalks in the older parts of Redmond to improve safety and livability in those areas (4) updating the interior of city hall so it reflects the Redmond’s history and all aspects of the Redmond community instead of one class from tl 1950’s and (5) ensuring neighborhood integrity in light of recent legislation requiring cities to allow increased density in all of our residential zones. There are other issues, of course, but if you have an interest in the city’s goals you will need to submit your comments to the city by mid January. Those comments can be sent to me at Ed.Fitch@redmondoregon.gov. I will then forward those to the council.
— Ed Fitch, Redmond
